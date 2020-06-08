AI recruitment startup Zwayam announced today that it has achieved Microsoft co-sell ready partner status. Zwayam provides a SaaS platform for enterprises to streamline and automate their entire recruitment process from sourcing to onboarding powered by artificial intelligence.



Microsoft co-sell ready status enables partner solutions to be directly sold and marketed by Microsoft resellers and now includes Zwayam’s AI platform for recruitment automation.



Zwayam’s platform has seamless integrations with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 enabling companies to do remote hiring better. Its AI capabilities to match and navigate candidates to the right-fit opportunity help companies significantly improve hiring efficiency.

“We are thrilled to earn co-sell ready status with Microsoft. Apart from the market opportunity it presents with, we also see a lot of avenues in cross-leveraging the technology and solving key customer pain points. Our integrated approach to remote hiring with Microsoft Teams is one such and there are many,” said Zwayam’s Co-Founder Nicel KM.

“We’re excited to welcome Zwayam to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. It gives our partners unparalleled growth opportunities, where their solution gets discovered by customers around the world. Azure Marketplace offers world-class solutions and experiences from global trusted partners with solutions certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sangeeta Bavi, Director, Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India.



Zwayam was co-founded by Joseph John, Nicel KM, Divya T and Shreyas Tonse in 2015 and counts more than 50 large Enterprises and Unicorns among their customers leveraging the platform. The Indian market has started realizing the need for a specialized end to end hiring platform to stay competitive.



Zwayam’s platform provides Inbound Recruitment Marketing (IRM) capabilities with engaging candidate experience, helping companies to attract even passive candidates. Companies are able to increase their talent branding index in the talent community and reduce the heavy reliance on costly channels. The platform has the AI assisted capabilities for demand management, sourcing automation, interview management, offer management and virtual onboarding capabilities. The platform also includes a comprehensive Employee Referral Management module that helps companies to enhance employee engagement and administer ER campaigns.