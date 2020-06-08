Zwayam
|
AI recruitment startup Zwayam announced today that it has achieved Microsoft co-sell ready partner status. Zwayam provides a SaaS platform for enterprises to streamline and automate their entire recruitment process from sourcing to onboarding powered by artificial intelligence.
“We are thrilled to earn co-sell ready status with Microsoft. Apart from the market opportunity it presents with, we also see a lot of avenues in cross-leveraging the technology and solving key customer pain points. Our integrated approach to remote hiring with Microsoft Teams is one such and there are many,” said Zwayam’s Co-Founder Nicel KM.
“We’re excited to welcome Zwayam to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. It gives our partners unparalleled growth opportunities, where their solution gets discovered by customers around the world. Azure Marketplace offers world-class solutions and experiences from global trusted partners with solutions certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Sangeeta Bavi, Director, Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India.
|
Mark Salman Mohammed,
|Image Caption : Zwayam awarded Microsoft IP Co-Sell Partnership for its AI Powered Talent Acquisition Platform
|click for high-res image