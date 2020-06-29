CREAT Foundation Trust
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on economies and societies. As an attempt to ease the shortage of building materials supplies in ASEAN and India, the department of commerce of Huzhou Nanxun has created this unique online platform to provide a solution for enterprises, when they are unable to take part in an on-ground exhibition in India and ASEAN countries.
During the online Fair, digital services such as cloud exhibitions, cloud promotion, and cloud negotiation for the exhibitors will also be provided by Zhejiang province. All aspects and multiple dimensions will be displayed in the exhibits so that the overseas buyers can have a more intuitive understanding of the shows and relevant information and promote the online transaction between the supply and demand sides.
|
Shubhra Bundela, PR Executive CREAT Foundation, ,+91-9584394446
|Image Caption : Zhejiang (NANXUN) Export Online Fair 2020
|click for high-res image