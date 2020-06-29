The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on economies and societies. As an attempt to ease the shortage of building materials supplies in ASEAN and India, the department of commerce of Huzhou Nanxun has created this unique online platform to provide a solution for enterprises, when they are unable to take part in an on-ground exhibition in India and ASEAN countries.



This Online Fair gives a legal, practical, reliable, and affordable way to trade; giving full play to the numbers of Zhejiang Huzhou Nanxun economic advantages. Use of big data, mobile internet social community-integrated digital solutions, such as precision docking. Zhejiang Huzhou (Nanxun) flooring and building materials product of procurement required in ASEAN countries and India with an aim of keeping international supply chain in mind.



The Fair began in late June 2020, with more than 40 enterprises from ASEAN countries and India, and related institutions along with 40 high-quality Zhejiang manufacturers taking part in accurate online docking and exact matching through internet cloud video conferencing technology.



ASEAN and India's families pay attention to adornment quality, given the characteristics of the building materials & decoration market, Chinese flooring building materials and decoration products are high quality and low price, so the export market in ASEAN and India has obvious advantages.

During the online Fair, digital services such as cloud exhibitions, cloud promotion, and cloud negotiation for the exhibitors will also be provided by Zhejiang province. All aspects and multiple dimensions will be displayed in the exhibits so that the overseas buyers can have a more intuitive understanding of the shows and relevant information and promote the online transaction between the supply and demand sides.