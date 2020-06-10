Zhejiang Export Online Fair presents Auto-Parts Online Expo-2020. This expo is hosted by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province.

Nearly 100 enterprises from Zhejiang and India will be a part of this unique online exhibition through video conferencing. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on economies and societies. In an attempt to minimise the impact of the pandemic on the Auto-Parts industry and to provide solution for enterprises, when they are unable to take part in an on ground exhibition and merchants are facing hassles in communication, Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province is offering this unique online platform wherein an exhibition on Auto industry in India will take place.

In recent years, many companies have emerged in Zhejiang province. They are committed to the research and development of various cutting-edge production technologies and application solutions in the industry and exported to all parts of the world. The online fair gives a legal, effective, reliable and affordable way to trade; giving full play to the numbers of Zhejiang economic advantages. Use of big data, mobile internet, social community integrated digital solutions, such as precision docking.

The Fair will be held from June 15th to June 19th, 2020. In the fair, more than 80 high quality Zhejiang exhibitors from auto part industry, relevant associations, and related institutions are participating through internet cloud video conferencing technology.

During the online fair, digital services such as cloud exhibition, cloud promotion and cloud negotiation for the exhibitors will also be provided in Zhejiang province. All aspects and multiple dimensions will be displayed in the exhibits so that the overseas buyers can have a more intuitive understanding of the exhibits and relevant information and promote the online transaction between the supply and demand sides.

The year 2020 coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India. It is hoped that through such events the two sides can strengthen cooperation and unite with each other during this difficult period to jointly cope with the challenges in the current trade link.

This Expo is managed by CREAT (Chindia Regional Exchanges and Trade Investment Centre).