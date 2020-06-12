Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that Wipro VirtuaDesk™, Wipro’s Desktop as a Service solution and Wipro's Digital Workspace solution, will join forces with Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS) and Microsoft to help customers drive business continuity while executing operations within the boundaries of social distancing and other limitations that have currently become the new normal.



Wipro will integrate a host of services offered by Citrix and Microsoft to create high-performance virtual compute environments that leverage the power of cloud architecture and next-generation digital workspace technology. The combined solution will allow for rapid and easy deployment of secure and reliable digital workspaces (including application suites). This will let clients accommodate increased calls for remote work, which in many cases is a mandate. Clients will benefit while still adhering to cost, compatibility, resilience and performance objectives.



Citrix provides a complete range of digital workspace solutions designed to ensure that business operations can continue, whatever the disruption. Wipro will leverage many of these solutions, including Citrix® Workspaces Citrix® Virtual Apps and Desktops, Citrix Gateway and Citrix Analytics to help customers enable remote work and drive seamless productivity, while giving employees the flexibility to work from anywhere in a safe, secure and reliable manner.



Microsoft brings a comprehensive set of technologies to enable rapid implementation of cloud Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions. Wipro will integrate Azure Active Directory, multi factor authentication, Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) for securing the desktop from external threats, FS Logix profiles for user profile management and Office 365 integration to non-persistent desktops. Windows 10 multi-session desktop delivery model will deliver the Windows 10 experience at an optimal value by eliminating the cost of certifying applications on a different operating system. In addition, Azure Analytics will provide real time performance analytics to improve user experience.



Wipro’s IP-based solution accelerators for cloud readiness assessment, cloud migration, application life cycle management and their user cloud migration tools will help organizations identify the right set of users and applications for cloud migration, saving time in Business Continuity Plan scenarios.



Satish Y, Vice President, Cloud & Infrastructure services, Wipro Limited said, “The collaboration is a testament of our strength and our joint resolve to enhance the value we can create for our customers. We intend to bring together our strong complementary capabilities on virtualization tools & platforms, desktop & application integration and managed services, to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Wipro is a leader in workplace management services, Citrix in digital workspace solutions enabling remote work, and Microsoft brings expertise in cloud development. Together, we can equip enterprises to enhance employee experiences and connectivity to help achieve strategic business outcomes.”



“Natural disasters and public health emergencies can strike anywhere, at any time. And when they do, companies need to be prepared to protect their employees, their customers and the communities in which they operate,” Bronwyn Hastings – SVP, Worldwide Channel Sales & Ecosystems, Citrix. “This is where technology that enables remote work can be of real value. When a hurricane, wildfire, or pandemic prevents employees from physically getting to the office, they can connect to digital workspaces and access all of the tools and information they need to collaborate and get the work done from the safety of their homes without missing a step. We are pleased to align with our partners Wipro and Microsoft to deliver this.”



“Employees operating remotely has become the new norm. Windows Virtual Desktop provides companies with simplified management and a multi-session Windows 10 experience, without the constraints of the physical hardware or a person's location. Integration of Microsoft Azure Active Directory allows employees to work in a secure manner wherever they are. Wipro’s integration of these services along with Citrix will provide a secure and managed solution to enable remote workers,” said Giovanni Mezgec, General Manager at Microsoft.



In the new normal of remote work, companies must facilitate anytime, anywhere access to systems and information, to employees across business units and geographies. Technology is a key enabler of this, but it must be combined with more subtle elements, such as personalized and configurable services and service level agreements depending on enterprise location, language and the global talent spread. The new solution aims to deliver re-imagined solutions with a ‘glocal’ focus that ensures the right combination of global compute and storage capabilities with local presence, to create best-in-class virtual desktop experiences on cloud and on premises.

About VirtuaDesk™

Wipro’s VirtuaDesk™, is an appliance-based desktop as a service solution focused creating and enhancing virtual workplaces. VirtuaDesk™ takes advantage of cloud architecture principles and the latest generation of hardware components to create cost effective and high-performance virtual desktops and applications. The solution also integrates with corporate IT infrastructure and supports existing workflows and processes. VirtuaDesk™ empowers users with a self-service portal that brings speed and agility to application access and real-time desktop management along with a reduction in storage costs and improvement in hardware utilization.



About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.