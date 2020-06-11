Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced a partnership with CloudKnox Security. The Wipro and CloudKnox joint solution offering enables enterprises to proactively protect and manage their Hybrid and Multi-Cloud infrastructure by continuously detecting and remediating over-permissioned identities.



Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of Wipro, invested in CloudKnox through its recently announced $150M Fund II, to strengthen the strategic partnership.



Rapid adoption of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud infrastructure by enterprises is leading to an increase in the attack surface area, and as a result, exposing them to new cybersecurity vulnerabilities. With the proliferation of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud workloads and identities (be it humans, service accounts, bots or resources), the problem of managing authorizations and entitlements related to permissions for identities is becoming more complex and critical.



Wipro will offer an Access Governance for Hybrid Cloud “as-a-service” offering, powered by CloudKnox. The company will leverage its NextGen Cyber Defense Centers to deliver the service. This offering provides continuous protection of critical cloud resources for customers by enforcing least privilege policies. The solution will include:

Visibility and insight into identities, permissions, actions and resources across multi- cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures

Activity-based authorization for human and non-human identities like service accounts, Application Programming Interface Keys, bots or resources such as compute instance.

The CloudKnox Just Enough Privileges (JEP) Controller to automatically right size excessive identity permissions

Anomaly Detection and Identity Activity Analytics across private and public Cloud infrastructure

Forensic-quality activity data for easy Compliance Reporting and a powerful Query Interface to investigate issues



Sheetal Mehta, Chief Information Security Officer & Senior Vice President, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited said, “While adoption of private and public cloud is increasing, existing security solutions are inadequate to manage identities and resources across such a hybrid environment. With this partnership, Wipro has a first-mover advantage offering Identity Governance and secure Cloud Workloads for customers who are migrating and managing Hybrid Cloud infrastructures.”



“The current market environment is fueling large-scale adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud infrastructures, creating even greater global demand for the CloudKnox platform,” said Raj Mallempati, COO, CloudKnox. “We are delighted to welcome Wipro as a strategic partner to meet this demand and further accelerate our customer expansion, which comes on the heels of Gartner naming CloudKnox a Cool Vendor in IAM and Fraud Protection. The CloudKnox Permissions Management platform perfectly complements Wipro’s Access Governance for Hybrid Cloud ‘as-a-service’ offering by delivering a continuous and adaptive framework for managing cloud permissions that ensures that identities and resources only have the permissions they need to perform their daily tasks.”



For more information on the Wipro-CloudKnox partnership, please visit https://cloudknox.io/partners/wipro-microsite

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

