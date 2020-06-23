Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernization and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON.



Wipro will transform E.ON’s legacy data centre operations to hybrid cloud model by leveraging its BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) framework and Wipro HOLMES™, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation platform. The company will collaborate with E.ON to reduce their datacentre footprint, streamline its infrastructure and achieve operational agility by providing an integrated view of their data centre operations. Wipro’s consumption-based hybrid cloud hosting strategy powered by AI will help E.ON optimize its workflows and deliver superior customer experience with increased efficiency.



Marcus Schaper, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, E.ON SE said, “The cloud transformation is a key element of our digital transformation journey towards a better tomorrow. We are confident that Wipro as a strategic partner will accompany us to execute our cloud strategy most reliably and efficiently.”



N.S. Bala, President and Global Head, Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities & Construction, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be selected as E.ON’s strategic transformation partner and look forward to supporting them on their digital journey. Our hybrid cloud hosting strategy powered by AI will provide an impetus to E.ON’s business vision of consistently delivering technologically advanced, customer-centric energy solutions.”



He further added, “In a fast changing world of prosumers and energy convergence, operational agility for better efficiency and effectiveness has become a strategic need for organisations. Wipro’s deep expertise in the energy value chain, capabilities in new and emerging technologies backed by extensive global experience in working with some of the biggest utilities, positions us well to deliver this high value engagement for E.ON.”

About E.ON



E.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. As one of Europe's largest energy companies, E.ON plays a leading role in shaping a clean, digital, decentralized world of energy. To this end, more than 75,000 employees develop and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. Around 50 million customers purchase electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electric mobility, energy efficiency and climate protection from E.ON. E.ON is headquartered in Essen, Germany. For more information, please visit www.eon.com.



About Wipro Limited



Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.



Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.