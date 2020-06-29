KRBL Limited
With the world facing an economic slowdown, corporates have a critical role to play, not only by addressing key societal needs, but also by becoming a key contributor in taking care of their local community. Today, as we continue our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a bigger problem of hunger is affecting millions across the country.
Speaking on the campaign, Business Head – India Gate Basmati Rice – Mr. Ayush Gupta said, “These are difficult times for everyone and as one of the biggest and oldest brand of India, it is our responsibility to give back to the society who have trusted in our products for more than a century and especially to show our support to people in need. This initiative is our thoughtful effort to help people of India and take care of them. We take immense pride in this initiative and believe that through our actions, we deeply associate ourselves with the old Indian values of sharing and caring. Even going forward we strive to serve India as India Ki Puraani Aadat.”
Some landmark support that India Gate took care of was organizing food distribution drive in Vrindavan to support many women living in ashrams and old age homes. The event happened in the Iskcon Temple of Vrindavan, distributing 2 Lakh meals to these women staying in several old age homes in this small city of Gods and temples. This is one of the biggest and most important initiatives organised by the brand to support the women residing at Vrindavan.
Another one, under their campaign #UmeedHainHum with #FeedIndia Campaign by Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna, was a drive-in Mumbai to distribute food and essentials for the city’s very own dabbawalas and to the daily wagers Television staff of Mumbai. This project is mainly helping the largest feeding community of the world “The Mumbai Dabbawallas”. These are the people who are feeding Mumbai for more than a century, but now are struggling to get proper meals for themselves. The second group getting benefitted is the TV support staff of Mumbai. These are the people who work tirelessly to entertain entire India, but are now helpless with a pause put on the shooting, etc for the entertainment industry.
