Death is inevitable, and one of the most emotional moments in peoples’ lives is when a near and dear one passes away. Friends and relatives of the deceased come to offer their condolences when they learn of the person’s demise. Families’ emotional attachment and bond with their deceased relative prompts them to pay tribute to the departed. Because of COVID-19, offering condolences on someone’s passing is hard. Funerals are sparsely attended because of the regulatory issues also. In this situation of social distancing, paying tribute to someone who has passed away is impossible for many well-wishers. For many people, not being able to pay loved one their last respects are very painful.

Most families post an obituary of their loved ones in a newspaper. At times it becomes a challenge to post an obituary due to shortage of time or even due to the cost factor. Even when the obituary is published for only a single day, many people who would want to pay the deceased their last respects never happen to see it.

With the fast-changing world and people getting more dependent on technology in every sphere of life. www.tributes.in comes as a solace for people who wish to pay their tributes on the demise of their loved ones from far away and preserve their memories for lifetime in a beautiful manner.

www.Tributes.in bring one of its kind of service where the grief-stricken families can create a lifetime profile page for the departed souls. They can post photos and videos of the deceased person. Also, bereaving families can share detailed information related to all rituals like funeral date, time and place and date & time of condolence meetings etc. in real-time with all relatives, friends and others. This page with all the information can then be further shared through SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, and email. All this can be done in minutes using a smartphone or computer. Families can also share the link of the profile page in an obituary published in a newspaper. Hence every friend and relative of a deceased person shares their grief and sorrow with the bereaving family.

This tribute profile is stored online forever and serves as an eternal tribute to the departed. Furthermore, obituaries are automatically shared on more than 4,000 www.Indiaonline.in network’s local sites which are visited by large number of visitors from around the globe.

Speaking about www.Tributes.in Mr. Sumit Khaitan, who is heading the project, said "We are giving families the chance to mitigate their grief when a loved one passes by creating a living obituary on our site. Families create a memorial for a loved one that lives on forever. The service by tributes enables people to maintain social distancing but not emotional distancing. He added that the product is completely designed keeping in mind the diverse culture in the country and customization can be done by people of all caste and communities in vernacular languages and as per the rituals they follow. The memorial created on Tributes.in lives on forever. We have also made Tributes.in and Shraddhanjali.com free for all time for the Martyrs of our Armed forces. Families of martyrs can create an obituary of their loved one for free on Tributes.in or Shraddhanjali.com.”

About Tributes.in

