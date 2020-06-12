Bounce, India’s fastest growing mobility player, showcases to Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, South Bengaluru, the safety protocols it is following to make the scooters safe for commuters. Anil G, co-founder, Bounce who met the MP at his office also highlighted the focus of the company to move to an all-electric fleet. As a part of this awareness campaign organized by Bounce, Mr Surya rode a Bounce electric scooter through the roads of Namma Bengaluru to promote the importance of shared mobility specially at these times. Tejasvi Surya’s congratulated Bounce on its safety efforts and complimented its safe, affordable and efficient mobility service that is human contact free.

Bounce has always played a significant role in strengthening the city’s mobility infrastructure to ensure a pleasant experience for the commuters. Tejasvi Surya, took a ride on a germ shield sanitized Bounce scooter starting from Jaynagar 1st stage and ended the ride at his office promoting the cause of safe and affordable mobility on Bangalore roads. Bounce ensures safety and germ protection of the Bangaloreans and offers safe commute options for first and the last mile connectivity.

Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament said, “Due to the unprecedented COVID 19 pandemic the public mobility ecosystem has faced massive disruption. With current Unlock.1 nationwide commuter are slowly venturing outside. We need to help our citizens by giving them access to safe and reliable commute solutions. I am happy with the Bounce service and the safety precautions. A number of my team members also uses Bounce regularly.”

Each Bounce scooter is coated with antimicrobial treatment solutions that can deeply sanitize surfaces, killing 99.9% germs. This eco-friendly solution will not rub off or migrate onto the skin and is durable even after multiple washings.

Anil G, Co-Founder and Chief of Operations, Bounce also commented, “In the past, while public transport has ensured that commuting remains within the reach of the masses, there is now an imminent need to reconsider how the public commutes on a regular basis. In a post COVID world self-driven shared mobility solutions will play a critical role, as social distancing and hygiene has become the new norm. At Bounce, we are continuing to provide safe and affordable commute options to help people who are in need of it.”

Bounce aims to further strengthen its presence in Namma Bengaluru, wherein users can use Bounce vehicles for short distance commute. In addition to unique dockless scooter sharing services, Bounce also introduced a flexible long-term rental plan and a subscription-based model, Bounce – A (AtmaNirbhar) to ease commuting within cities. The long-term rental plans allow users to keep the scooters for a longer duration ranging from 7, 14, 30 & 60-day packs, the long-term rental plan gives people the convenience of owning a scooter without bearing the brunt of the cost involved in buying a personal vehicle.