Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), has been honoured among India's Best Companies To Work For 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India. This data has been gathered from an overall ranking of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in India, by surveying over 2.1 million people in 800+ organizations across 21+ industries. The Great Place to Work® Institute is a firm that assists organisations to identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust cultures. This study was done with the most rigorous, credible and comprehensive methodologies to identify such organizations.



Staying true to its Go-Beyond corporate philosophy, India’s leading entertainment and sports broadcast network, SPN, has always been an employee-first organisation. The network truly believes in providing a nurturing environment for its employees with an empowering culture built on its foundational values that encourages differences in perspectives, fosters collaboration and rewards excellence. Building on its employee value proposition, ‘Tell Stories Beyond the Ordinary’ – manifested through its three pillars: Think, Rise and Live, employees are empowered to craft their own experiences and go the extra mile, pushing the envelope by generating pathbreaking, premium and progressive content.



The following are some of initiatives that earned SPN the recognition as one of India's Best Companies To Work For 2020:

Through its signature enterprise series – ‘Propellers’, employees receive opportunities to co-create the company’s vision, lead and deliver organisational development projects with recognition, visibility and mentorship from the CEO.

To fuel a robust content culture SPN offers an ideation platform – ‘SPN Pitchers’, where employees across the network can pitch their next big idea/program hosted under the patronage of the network’s flagship channels and content studio – StudioNEXT.

SPN offers multiple learning avenues through the SPN Learning Academy. It provides tailored experiences across levels, peer learning platforms and best-in-class content initiatives like ‘Dastangoi’, to help build a future-ready, high-performance content culture. This helps align people, purpose, passion and profits to create meaning at work.

To enable employees upskill and encourage them to stay ahead of the game, a fluid and flexible learning environment is furthered through e-learning opportunities and custom webinars to drive learning across the board.

Taking a holistic approach to the wellbeing of its employees, SPN provides t he Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) – an emotional and mental wellness counselling support service, along with comprehensive sponsored annual health check-ups and medical insurance for employees and their families covering congenital diseases as well as providing for infertility treatment.

SPN supports new parents in their transition through extended parental leave which includes leave for adoption and enhanced parental benefits like preferential parking for pregnant women, a mother's room on the premises, amongst other initiatives.



Furthermore, as a strong advocate of inclusion, SPN revised its policies, benefits and infrastructure, such as gender-neutral language, gender-neutral washrooms, and universal parental and medical benefits to include members of the LGBTQ+ community. Employees are also given in-depth information on prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) along with the deployment of a host of safety measures. Through recurring sensitisation programs such as ‘Unconscious Bias’ trainings, focus group discussions and forums as well as incentivising through 2X rewards on LGBTQ+, women and PWD referrals, SPN fosters inclusion in both its culture and content.

N.P. Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“It is indeed an honour to be recognised among India’s Best Companies to Work for 2020 by Great Place to Work®, India. This recognition is an acknowledgement of our commitment towards building a culture of trust, pride and care. We hold ourselves to the highest standards in everything that we set out to do. I dedicate this achievement to the entire team at SPN.”



Manu Wadhwa, Chief Human Resource Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“Our progressive policies and initiatives have evolved from proactively listening to people over the course of time and creating a conducive environment for their professional and personal growth. We are delighted and honored to have been bestowed with this recognition. Winning this award is a testament of our consistent drive towards challenging stereotypes and breaking boundaries.”

