The pandemic and the subsequent economic recession have not deterred first-time entrepreneurs from launching their new companies. EvolveBPM is one such launch and is a new generation provider of disruptive Revenue Growth (RG) strategy & Solutions for the global B2B market.

Headquartered out of Sheridan, Wyoming, USA with client success offices located in New York & Phoenix, Arizona, EvolveBPM today has over 100 FTEs across their delivery facilities in India (Mumbai / Bangalore) & Philippines (Davos).

Speaking with the press Satish Sadasivan – Chief Mentor @ EvolveBPM stressed that, "these challenging times were best suited for a company like EvolveBPM, since it helps clients with more focussed and intent-based leads/opportunities that will help deliver better sales revenues and return on investment for their marketing dollars."

The core team at EvolveBPM has over 100 years of international sales experience including global stints across US / ME / APAC with organisations like Cognizant, Hewlett Packard, EDS to name a few. The key learnings from these experiences have resulted in founding EvolveBPM to help solve and decode the complex process of selling.

Powered by their revolutionary 6W & DDIA framework, EvolveBPM helps clients with market research, organisation research, persona demographics backed with high-quality demand generation solutions. They deliver high impact ABM programs across the globe.

Their solutions include:

iRev – MQL / SQL / HQL Lead Generation Solutions

iIntel – Data build / Cleanse / Maintain / Company Profile / Persona Profile

iMedia – Content Design / Develop / Landing Pages / eBooks

They have also made significant investments into building enabling products and platforms including:

Innovator – Content hub for tracking engagement across multiple channels

TechBase – Technology Install Base

Trapyz – AI-enabled consumer behaviour tracking platform

Highlights: