Quaker Oats, one of India’s leading brands in the oats segment, from the house of PepsiCo India, is all set to take forward the organization’s on-going efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Quaker Oats will provide over 1 lakh meals to doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals working tirelessly in COVID-19 specialty hospitals across New Delhi. The hot, ready-to-eat Quaker Oats meals will be provided by installing Quaker Oats vending machines in leading government hospitals. The special initiative is supported by Smile Foundation, and was flagged off by Dr. Randeep Gulleria, Director, AIIMS along with Abhishek Singh, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, New Delhi.



The Quaker machines are being installed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as well as at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). As a result of increased work-pressure due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers have often found themselves working long hours. Through these vending machines, the brand aims to equip the frontline warriors with easy access to Quaker Oats on the go.



Talking about the initiative, Abhishek Singh, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, New Delhi, said, “The effort put in by doctors and paramedic staff in these times of pandemic is unparalleled. Contribution to salute the spirit of these brave corona warriors is deeply appreciated.”



Santanu Mishra, Co-founder and Trustee, Smile Foundation, said, “It is our absolute privilege to support PepsiCo India in this unique initiative for the doctors and other healthcare staff who are working tirelessly to save lives across the globe. Smile Foundation through various campaigns is supporting not just the underserved communities but also render all support to all corona warriors – including doctors, paramedics, policemen etc., in the combined fight against Covid-19. We have to win this fight together.”



Dilen Gandhi, Sr. Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “Over the last few months, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals have showcased deep compassion and heroic courage in the ongoing fight against Coronavirus. We believe that brands and organizations can also play a pivotal role in supporting the nation by going the extra mile in these unprecedented times. We, at PepsiCo India, express our deepest gratitude to these ‘Real Fit Heroes’ and salute them for their selfless spirit and unwavering dedication.”

About Quaker

Quaker Oats was launched in India in 2006. The brand Quaker is more than 140 years old and is a world leader in the oatmeal segment. Quaker Oats is a 100% wholegrain and natural source of carbohydrates and dietary fibre. It has unique soluble fibre called βeta Glucan, which is scientifically proven to help reduce cholesterol (cholesterol is a risk factor for heart diseases). In India, Quaker Oats are also available in variants such as Quaker Base Oats, Quaker Whole Oats, Quaker Oats Plus and a range of flavored oats – Homestyle Masala and Kesar flavor with Kishmish.

About PepsiCo India

PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and has grown to become one of the largest MNC food and beverage businesses in India. PepsiCo India has been consistently investing in the country and has built an expansive beverage and snack food business supported by 62 plants across foods and beverages. PepsiCo India’s diverse portfolio includes iconic brands like Pepsi, LAY’S, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade and Quaker. In less than two decades, the company has been able to organically grow eight brands, each of which generate Rs. 1000 crores or more in estimated annual retail sales and are household names, trusted across the country.

PepsiCo’s growth in India has been guided by our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

PepsiCo India’s #GiveMealGiveHope Program

As part of its #GiveMealsGiveHope global program, PepsiCo India has also committed to provide over 10 million meals to the underprivileged & marginalized families impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak across India. The company is also extending support to the healthcare and diagnostic facilities by providing 25,000 COVID-19 testing kits, supplementing their efforts to combat the pandemic.

About Smile Foundation

Smile Foundation is a national level development organization reaching out to more than 600,000 underprivileged children, youth and women directly every year through more than 250 welfare projects on subjects such as education, healthcare, youth employability, and women empowerment across 25 states of India. Adopting a life cycle approach of development, Smile Foundation focuses its interventions on children, their families and the community.

Website – www.smilefoundationindia.org