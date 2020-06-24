Reliably attaching surface mount hermetic power packages to PCBs is a common challenge faced by space system designers. Too often, different thermal coefficients lead to an expansion mismatch of different materials. IR HiRel, an Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) company, solves this issue with fourteen newly QPL-qualified radiation-hardened (rad hard) MOSFETs housed in an innovative direct-to-PCB mounting package. SupIR-SMD is key to higher performing space power systems such as satellite bus power distribution systems, payload power supplies, space-grade DC-DC converters, and other high-switching designs.



Capable of attaching directly to the PCB, the SupIR-SMD design is optimized for surface mount attach and proven to meet the most stringent reliability testing in this configuration, as detailed in IR HiRel’s application note #1222. Compared to the typical packaging solution used in space applications, the SupIR-SMD delivers a 37 percent smaller footprint, 34 percent lighter mass and 33 percent higher current density, while offering a more direct thermal path for heat transfer. “With this, the SupIR-SMD package is testament to IR HiRel’s commitment to deliver innovation that exceeds the specific requirements of the space market,” said Eric Toulouse, Vice-President and General Manager of IR HiRel.



Traditionally, designers resort to a ‘dead bug’ and lead configuration, where the packages are flipped upside down and soldered to the PCB via leads. Dead bug soldering dissipates heat sub-optimally and decreases MOSFET power capacity. Looking forward, system designers can optimize power system efficiency through direct mount of the SupIR-SMD package to the PCB, enabling the shortest thermal conduction path without any compromise in system reliability.



The SupIR-SMD package is JANS-qualified to MIL-PRF-19500. JANS is the most rigorous level of screening and acceptance requirements available to assure the performance, quality and reliability of discrete semiconductors intended for space flight. The new rad hard MOSFETs are also QPL-qualified in accordance with the Qualified Products List (QPL) for space applications.



Availability

The new SupIR-SMD QPL-qualified rad hard MOSFETs can be ordered now with the MIL-PRF-19500 package identifier ‘U2A.’ More information is available at http://www.infineon.com/supir-smd.