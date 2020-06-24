QGLUE, the design and innovation venture of QAI, today announced its partnership with TrendWatching to bring the relentlessly successful Trend-Driven Innovation Program to India for the first time ever.

Through this strategic alliance, QGLUE and TrendWatching will provide a platform for future-obsessed professionals to scan the globe for emerging trends and innovations to stay ahead of the game.

As a tried-and-tested methodology trusted by 1000+ global brands, Trend-Driven Innovation has helped global giants like Starbucks and Spotify turn overwhelm into opportunities.

Reinier Evers, CEO & Founder of TrendWatching, speaking on the partnership with QGLUE:

“India right now is by far the most exciting market worldwide when it comes to solution-based innovation. So, we’re super excited to bring this program to Indian business professionals, to not only help them accelerate trend-driven innovation but also anchor it around their purpose, passion and impact. It is extra exciting to do this together with QGLUE, given its extensive credentials and thought leadership in the innovation space in India and beyond. Our team can’t wait to get going!”

With a crucial and transformational new decade now in full swing, amidst a global pandemic, QGLUE and TrendWatching are determined to assist organizations/professionals in making a meaningful difference.

The Trend-Driven Innovation program will be a certification program with an end-to-end trend methodology to help you identify and run with meaningful business opportunities. Spread over 2 weeks, professionals will get trained on various tools & concepts through a Live Virtual mode, along with assignments and assessment to achieve certification.

The program will help professionals learn the counterintuitive secret to anticipating what consumers will want next and unlock deeper insights to drive impactful innovations for their organization.

Navyug Mohnot, CEO & Founder of QGLUE speaking on the subject, “There has never been a better time to understand trends and megatrends and apply trend-driven innovation to predict “the next big gamechanger” and build new innovations that help organizations stay ahead of the curve. Trend-Driven Innovation will accelerate India’s propensity to innovate. We are thrilled to work together with TrendWatching, who have been global leaders in the space.”

About QGLUE

QGLUE is the design and innovation venture of QAI, a 25-year-old transnational consultancy and advisory organization. QGLUE helps global organizations adopt design methods for innovation. With an aim to evangelize the innovation journey, QGLUE works towards facilitating the next generation of disruptive products, services and experiences for the community.

To learn more about QGLUE, please visit: https://www.q-glue.com/

About TrendWatching

Founded in Amsterdam in 2002, TrendWatching is one of the world’s leading consumer trend firms. Their trend updates inspire 100,000+ business professionals from 180 countries and keeps more than 800 leading brands — from Spotify to Singtel — ahead of the game.

To learn more about TrendWatching, please visit: https://trendwatching.com/