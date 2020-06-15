Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the shipment of its first ‘Make in India’ Affiniti Ultrasound machine from its Healthcare Innovation Center (HIC) in Pune. A premium-quality ultrasound system, Affiniti series is India’s most esteemed series from Philips Ultrasound with over 1700 installations across the country. Affiniti series of ultrasound systems offer doctors a powerful combination of performance and workflow for quick and efficient diagnosis with low operating cost.

The Affiniti series is renowned for its exceptional image quality across applications such as radiology, obstetrics & gynecology as well as cardiology, thereby, making it a truly shared service system. The new system features anatomically intelligent ultrasound that provides automatic anatomy recognition and quantification and PureWave transducer technology, which delivers better image quality. Designed keeping in mind the challenges of healthcare professionals, Affiniti creates an easier and more intuitive workflow to enhance detailed Radiology and OB/GYN exams.



The production of the state-of-the-art Affiniti system locally ensures that the customers in India can benefit from standardized delivery timelines and affordability while being rest assured that the international quality protocols are met.



Commenting on the milestone, Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “Aligned with the government’s focus on manufacturing in India, we are proud to announce the shipment of the first ‘Make in India’ Affiniti Ultrasound machine. Philips has been fully committed to providing top of the line solutions to India throughout our 90 years of presence in the country and this milestone is a testament to the special relationship that we share with India.”



Sharing his experience of using Affiniti Ultrasound system, Dr Nitin Chaubal (MD, DMRD), Director -Thane Ultrasound Center, Thane commented, “We have eight (8) Affiniti machines in our center, they are the most robust machines taking care of a large turnover of patients with various diagnostic problems. Our entire team is happy with these user-friendly machines capable of performing any type of scans covering the entire gamut of applications. We have had practically zero breakdowns over the years and the diagnostic yield has been unparalleled. I am extremely proud and happy to understand that Affiniti will now be manufactured in India.”

Healthcare Innovation Centre (HIC) Pune is one of the global Philips’ facilities devoted to multi-modality healthcare manufacturing showcasing best in class lean, innovation, and operational excellence. It is specifically designed with innovation and manufacturing flexibility in mind so that it can quickly adapt to the ever-changing market needs and deliver quality healthcare products that meet international standards, across the globe. The Quality Management system at the HIC factory is certified to meet several medical device compliances including Europe, FDA, etc. Since its inception, Philips HIC has launched six global products and has successfully delivered 3000+ systems to customers in more than 100 different countries worldwide.

