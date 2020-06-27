Last few months have completely disrupted the economic activity and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are among the top lot of being affected with the impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic. It is true that 2020 is the year of COVID-19 Pandemic, as an MSME focused media community, SMEStreet believes that this is the year for MSMEs’ Fight Back. And in this fight, Knowledge will act as the lethal weapon for MSMEs. On the lines of supporting MSMEs, SMEStreet announces the launch of SMEStreet League of Mentors which will do their best in supporting this battle of Indian MSMEs.



Well, the Government of India have been proactive and agile towards the situation and came out with several new initiatives and schemes that are designed to help MSMEs in coping up from the Pandemic and from Atmanirbhar Bharat to Subvention scheme to Revised MSME definition there are several steps been taken by the policymakers.



So, now, what is most needed at this hour is clarity among MSMEs regarding these schemes & programs and also clarity on upgrading themselves with respect to right know-how. On this world MSME Day, SMEStreet is proud to kickstart a nationwide program for awareness building, knowledge sharing and handholding – MSMEs’ Fight Back COVID.



“Be it the challenge of convincing the bankers or successfully approaching in today’s time, correct information is very crucial. We would like to build a strong and robust connection with MSMEs and give them best possible guidance to grow to the next level. In this regard, SMEStreet is excited to introduce SMEStreet League of Mentors – a comprehensive group of experts, guides and role models who are there to inspire, educate, empower and catalyse the growth path for every MSME who wish to feel struggling in their respective stream. The league of mentors is going to be a forum for knowledge sharing with experts from several important business areas where information, knowledge and guidance can become a vital element,” says Faiz Askari, Founder of SMEStreet Foundation.

The year 2020 came with several challenges. But the important aspect is MSMEs are committed to fight back and thrive in the post-COVID Pandemic Scenario. This year with several initiatives and plans, SMEStreet is targeting to get connected with over 15 Lakh (1.5 Million) MSMEs across India.



The fight of MSMEs in the battleground with COVID-19 Pandemic is going to be won with knowledge and preparedness. To ensure the two important weapons for this war, SMEStreet is proud to introduce Mentors who will be guiding the MSMEs with their knowledge and experience, Founder & Managing Partner of Ravi Rajan & Co and Former Chairman of BSE India, Mr. S Ravi is leading the mentors’ team here and will be available for the MSMEs who are in need of knowledge and guidance.



Dr. S Ravi congratulated the SMEStreet team for this initiative and said, “This indeed an alarming situation for business COVID-19 have created a challenging halt in the economic cycle which needed a restart. Government agencies have stepped forward and created a robust and comprehensive stimulus package for the MSME sector. Apart from this stimulus package, there are several steps taken by the government agencies including MSME Ministry and Finance Ministry aimed at ensuring the survival of the MSME sector. Today's it is a need of the hour that knowledge-driven experts come forward in support of MSMEs who wish to seek knowledge that can add value in their business journey.” Mr. S Ravi has joined SMEStreet's initiative SMEStreet League of Mentors as an honorary mentor for SMEStreet Foundation.



New Jersey-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr Hari Eppanapally – Chairman Lead India Foundation have also expressed his best wishes to the SMEStreet Foundation for coming forward with such a vision to support the MSME entrepreneurs. Dr. Eppanapally said, “This is much needed intuitive and I believe that MSMEs of India will get a great boost from it. Information and knowledge will pave their way forward and such forum from SMEStreet will be going to bring that value to MSMEs.”



US and India business and trade hold great prospects for SMEs and MSMEs of both sides. Considering this as an area of focus, Mr. Bhagi Nanda Sandilya, CEO – MissionSmartRide & BH Ventures and a sports entrepreneur has also joined SMEStreet as an advisor. Mr Nanda commented, “The next one decade will be very crucial for the global economy. India & the United States holds great potential to contribute to the global economy and healthy and friendly relations between the two nations will certainly drive the future of international business and trade. Through this initiative by SMEStreet we aim to highlight opportunities for Indian MSMEs in the United States and vice versa.”



The SMEStreet League of Mentors is an initiative which is aimed to bring expertise approachable for MSMEs. This will have experts and mentors from various fields in addition to this initiative SMEStreet will also have initiatives which have focused approach towards technology and banking.



For example, SMEStreet is creating a Centre of Excellence for Work from Home Readiness among MSMEs. This is a platform with specialised content all focused around various aspect of efficient work from home models with feasible and appropriate technologies.



The SMEStreet’s commitments for MSMEs’ fight for economic revival not just limit to one initiative of League of Mentors. However, MSME — Banker Connect will become a platform which will bring closer to each party a common agenda.



“COVID-19 Pandemic has made it very clear that a new regime of technologies will going to drive the next level of business, The new technologies must be explained and highlighted in order to achieve efficiency in ensuring a secure and robust work from home model driven by various necessary technologies,” commented Faiz Askari founder of SMEStreet Foundation.



Pavan Gupta, Founder of Connect2Inida is the mentor for Exports and International trade opportunities here. “MSMEs in India are undoubtedly considered as potential rich segment world over. This pandemic situation has definitely made the market situations tough but the revival path seems to be very exciting. All is needed a little push for MSMEs to bounce back. I congratulate SMEStreet for taking up this initiative as this is certainly going to be very important step in the direction of motivating MSMEs with correct knowledge,” Pavan added.



The details of these programs which are designed for various specific subjects such as technologies, finance shall soon be explained and highlighted with an elaborated overview from the involved stakeholders.



The sole aim of SMEStreet is to ensure that all MSMEs must survive and thrive from this tough time and while achieving this goal, MSME’s contribution to the national GDP and overall employment intake must grow.



SMEStreet.in was established in 2014, since then the platform working as an unbiased forum and voice for the MSME sector. The platform has evolved from a media platform to an influencer and connected ecosystem for MSMEs.



Having connected with over 600,000 (6 Lakh)MSMEs across India and across verticals, since inception, SMEStreet is aimed to deliver valued content for MSMEs and become an anchor of the next-level growth engine for the growth engine of the Economy that is MSME Segment.