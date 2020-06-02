NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced that William V. West (Bill) and his accomplished team of digital reality professionals from Regatta VR will join NIIT (USA), Inc., effective June 1, 2020. The addition of Bill and his team strengthens NIIT’s Digital Reality and Immersive Learning Solutions practice.

As part of his new role at NIIT, Bill will be responsible for scaling up NIIT’s Digital Reality and Immersive Learning Solutions practice (including VR, AR, 360 Video, Real-time 3D) and bringing innovative solutions to NIIT’s Fortune and Global 500 customers. Bill and his team offer a unique combination of thought leadership, skills, and mastery in virtual reality training to impact organizations across industries by facilitating empathy and behavioral change through commercial grade learning solutions. “VR may have the largest impact on e-learning since the mobile phone. We now have the ability to reach levels of performance that were not previously possible, to drive real behavioral change,” says Bill. VR training solutions transport learners into worlds that allow for a new level of immersion and visceral user experience through sophisticated techniques that generate authentic context in a way that traditional training cannot.

NIIT has a strong presence in the digital reality immersive learning space including Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR). NIIT’s team of accomplished Triple-A gaming professionals develop award-winning immersive learning solutions in digital reality studios at Chicago, IL, Sheffield, United Kingdom, and Mumbai, India for Fortune and Global 500 companies worldwide. NIIT will expand both its capability and market presence in digital reality with this appointment.

Bill West has been involved in EdTech for over 30 years and is regarded as a thought leader in the e-learning industry and immersive digital reality learning space. He has been a successful entrepreneur who has founded four EdTech companies. He has earned numerous industry awards including five Inc. 5000 awards and has been featured on 60 Minutes. He founded Regatta VR in 2018, cited as one of top four VR companies by Forbes magazine.

“We are really excited to have Bill and his team on board. His expertise and leadership will greatly augment NIIT’s Digital Reality practice and capabilities. For many of our key customers, AR/VR solutions are already at the core of their learning strategy. We believe that immersive AR/VR solutions will form the backbone of deep skilling in the future and this is an area of continued focus and investment for NIIT,” said DJ Chadha, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Learning Operations, Content and Delivery at NIIT.

“This strategic union will enable the Regatta team to reach its potential while building NIIT’s preeminent position as a digital realities leader in EdTech. NIIT brings strong lineage, infrastructure, and leadership and we share a common philosophical view of performance development. This is a natural fit for us, and I look forward to supporting the expansion of digital reality throughout corporate, academic, and government organizations,” said Bill West.

About NIIT

Established in 1981, NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions, and individuals in over 30 countries. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills and Careers Group, and School Learning Group.

NIIT’s Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers a comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services including custom curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services. With a prolific team of experienced learning professionals, NIIT is dedicated to helping customers increase the business value of learning and development (L&D). Built on the sound principles of ‘Running Training like a Business’, NIIT’s Managed Training Services and best-in-class training processes enable customers to align business goals with L&D and demonstrably improve learning effectiveness and efficiency to create transformative business impact.



