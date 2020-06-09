NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has extended its partnership with Rio Tinto, the leading global mining group for another five years.

NIIT began its relationship with Rio Tinto in 2014 and will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering event management, learning administration, consultancy, on-site support, content design and development and technology services, to support Rio Tinto’s learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices.

Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO, LON: RIO) is a leading global mining and refining group, operating in 36 countries with 47,000 employees and sales of $43 billion, producing materials essential to human progress.

“We truly value our partnership with Rio Tinto and are very excited that our partnership has been extended for another five years. We look forward to providing increased value and innovation over the coming years,” said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Business Development at NIIT’s Corporate Learning Group.

About NIIT

Established in 1981, NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions, and individuals in over 30 countries. NIIT has two main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group and Skills & Careers Business.

NIIT’s Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers a comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services including custom curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services. With a prolific team of experienced learning professionals, NIIT is dedicated to helping customers increase the business value of learning and development (L&D). Built on the sound principles of ‘Running Training like a Business’, NIIT’s Managed Training Services and best-in-class training processes enable customers to align business goals with L&D and demonstrably improve learning effectiveness and efficiency to create transformative business impact.



