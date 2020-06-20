The 12th edition of Myntra’s flagship, End of Reason Sale is here and Myntra is undertaking a holistic approach to safety, to offer a hassle-free fashion shopping experience to millions of people across the country, in the present circumstances. Myntra has laid out detailed guidelines on safety to be followed at every touch point in the supply chain, including at warehouses, fulfilment centres, forward deployment centres, storage facilities of MENSA partners (Myntra Extended Network of Service Augmentation) or kirana shops and at the doorsteps of customers.

Safety for Employees

Myntra has implemented a number of measures to provide a safe working environment for its employees. Thermal screening and use of PPEs such as masks and carrying hand sanitizers are mandatory for all employees. A select group of employees from certain roles and functions, have been given face shields for their safety and protection. The company has also adopted infrastructural changes by providing pedestal fans and hot seat desks, as well as rearranging the seating structure to comply with social distancing norms. To ensure social distancing, only two people are allowed in the elevator and the service time of the cafeteria has been extended to avoid any form of crowding. Additionally, separators have been placed on lunch tables in the cafeteria due to higher vulnerability while eating, as people remove their face mask/shield. Common areas are frequently sanitized, while office shuttles are sanitized after every ride. Employees are strongly encouraged to bring their own food, mugs and bottles.

Safety Measures for MENSA Network & Delivery Agents

Myntra has heavily invested in a new supply chain process to ensure MENSA Network partners and delivery agents have an ample and regular supply of masks and hand sanitizers. Delivery partners are not only required to use hand sanitizers before and after each delivery, but also undergo thermal screening. Products and delivery bags are sanitized before they leave the facility, while delivery agents must wear a face mask at all times.

Safety at Warehouses & Fulfilment Centres

There are compartments at warehouses and fulfilment centres to ensure employees not only work in a stress-free environment, but do so while maintaining a safe distance from colleagues. Further investments have been made to offer foot-enabled, water, masks, and sanitizer dispensers. Separators are placed on lunch tables as well as between work stations while each and every package is thoroughly sanitized before leaving the facility.

Safety for Customers

Customer safety is equally high on priority, as it is a key element in building trust, confidence and long-standing relationships with a large and loyal customer base. Myntra is championing the cause of contactless delivery, with a range of digital payment options. Delivery agents have been instructed not to ring the doorbell, but to leave the package at the customer’s doorstep, keep a healthy distance from the customer and not take their signatures.

EORS, the nation’s biggest fashion event that has kicked off today, will allow shoppers across the country, access to over 7 lakh styles from 3,000+ fashion and lifestyle brands. The 12th edition of EORS is being held from June 19 – 22, with Myntra expecting 3 million people to shop from the safety of their homes.

