Myntra announces the launch of a dynamic and effectual campaign on the arrival of the 12th edition of its flagship biannual event, EORS (End of Reason Sale), the nation’s biggest fashion event. EORS is slated to be held between the 19th and 22nd of June, bringing with it, the largest collection of domestic and international brands at the best prices and offers, imaginable.

As part of the campaign, Myntra has launched three parallel 20 second TVCs with Bollywood actors, Hrithik Roshan and Sonakshi Sinha and Tollywood actress Samantha Akkineni, who will be the face of the campaign. The commercials will be aired across all leading national and regional channels, including digital and social media platforms. With 11 editions to its credit, EORS has evolved over the years to be firmly established for its deals, fashion, brand and style proposition, rather than being just another sale event. The ad films thus capitalize on the sale property’s standing and dive into the core messaging.

About the ad film:

The 20 second ad film renders the key highlights of EORS with a short, but punchy narrative. With over 11 editions so far, EORS is deeply carved in the minds of fashion shoppers, who reckon the event with notions on fashion, sale, brands and deals, among others. The TVC reinforces these views and feelings, rather directly by having the viewers watch the protagonist in a mock rehearsal of the script for the EORS TVC, practicing words and phrases that are synonymous with EORS, such as, India’s biggest deals, safety and fashion sale, until it is perfected. There is also a unique EORS clarion call, the ‘Myntra Herald’, played out by two women mascots that signal the arrival of EORS, amid shout-outs and visuals of brands and offers. The tune of the clarion has been composed by popular musician and composer, Rupert Fernandes and will be used to signal the arrival of all future editions of EORS. The TVC has been shot independently with Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha and Samantha Akkineni as protagonists, who are portrayed in the same role. Sonakshi and Samantha add a touch of Hindi and Tamil &Telugu to their respective scripts.

In addition to the TVC, the campaign also involves celebrities associated with Myntra through their brands, putting up videos on their social handles, talking about EORS. For the present edition, Myntra is undertaking the first-of-its-kind influencer activation with 60+ diverse influencers (local + regional) working on creating social buzz through interesting content. Top influencers such as Aashna Shroff, Santoshi Shetty, Karron Dhinggra and Nikhil Kandhari, are set to create content for 40 hero products, where each image will be shoppable during the sale.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Harish Narayanan, Head of Marketing, Myntra, said, “EORS has over the seasons defined the way people shop and consume fashion and lifestyle products in the country, with its unmatched offers and range of options. The upcoming edition offers the perfect opportunity for people to begin their post-lockdown days on a positive and colorful note, from a fashion and style perspective. At Myntra we are always excited about bringing joy and colour into our user’s lives, and this mega sale is geared to do exactly that. Our marketing campaign is all set to reach 150 million people ahead of the sale, with greater emphasis on digital mediums. We will expand to tier 2 and 3 markets in a big way, apart from metros and tier 1 cities.”

With the existing COVID situation calling for several measures on safety, Myntra is undertaking all the necessary precautions and adhering to the government’s guidelines, for the safety of its employees, on-ground staff and customers.

