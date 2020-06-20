Mr. Vikram Pawah has been appointed as the President of BMW Group India effective 1 August 2020 along with his present role as Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand.



Mr. Pawah has been with the BMW Group since 2017 when he joined BMW Group India as the President. In 2018, he was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand where he has successfully steered BMW into a position of strength in the luxury car segment.



Mr. Hendrik von Kuenheim, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group said, “Under the leadership of Mr. Vikram Pawah, BMW Group has successfully stood ground in a fiercely competitive environment and gained significant momentum in both Indian and Australian luxury car markets. As a priority market, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development of the luxury automotive segment. Mr. Pawah brings excellent preconditions to navigate BMW Group India in a challenging business situation due the ongoing corona pandemic. We are confident that his strategic thinking, hands-on approach and ability to drive people will navigate the organisation in these turbulent times.”



In April 2020, the sudden demise of Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, created an unprecedented situation at BMW Group India. Since then, Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, Chief Financial Officer has been carrying out the role as acting President.



With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official



#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure