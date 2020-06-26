The current pandemic has sparked a human realisation that the way we were leading our lives was not entirely effective. Two of the critical areas we are already witnessing a change in are parenting and education. While we are adapting to the new normal, it has become vital to ensure that the next generation of young minds are prepared for not just unforeseen challenges, but also know how to lead a holistic and rewarding life.



The sole purpose of Moonshot Conversations is to help parents build empowered hearts, minds, bodies and souls. In the process we aim to co-create a world that is more loving, joyous, peaceful and abundant.



Moonshot Conversations will explore and nurture a collective mindset that leads to a redefined version of success. These conversations will be centered around those who would like to know more about parenting for happiness, resilience, health and purpose. Moonshot Conversations aims to empower parents with valuable information tools and resources to use with children and enrich their lives as families.



This 52-week series of workshops are focused on a new way of parenting that can help young minds to tap into their infinite potential while preparing them for the real, unpredictable nature of life. The first episode of the series garnered a live audience of 25,000 people and has already reached over 50,000 hits so far.



The second episode from the series will be held on Sunday, 28th June at 05:00PM IST on Facebook.



FB Live Link: https://bit.ly/3dm6Oll

Leveraging her extensive experience of working with children and parents for over 29 years, Lina Ashar has closely observed and researched differences in mindsets of what leads some people to aspire, grow, persevere and be happy and successful.



Lina Ashar adds, “The existing conventional structure of education is focused on IQ and assesses students based on their performance at the Board Exams. This has resulted in the creation of an educational framework that revolves around a definitive form of development, leading us to believe that human potential is finite. However, throughout my journey of nearly 3 decades, I have realized that life success has little to do with the IQ and a lot more to do with mind sets and thought patterns that are developed over a period of time.”



She further emphasizes that, “Through Moonshot Conversations, we aim to not only identify these mindsets and help parents to inculcate these in their children, but we also hope to help transform thought patterns and habits that are blocking the triumphs and happiness of capable minds.”



Mr. Athaide, Founder & Chairman of St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures further solidifies by adding, “I am extremely thrilled to launch this 52 week long interactive workshop with India’s renowned educationist and a dear friend, Lina Ashar. With these conversations, we aim to help parents, teachers, students and also corporate C-suite executives, HR professionals and business owners to create and nurture a collective mindset towards growth, success, and happiness. This collective shift, I believe, is the only manner in which we can tide over all challenges and realize our true potential.”

About Korroboree – An initiative to maximise the human potential.



The word originates from an Australian term ‘Corroboree’ which is a sacred gathering of people. In our context, it will be the spiritual sacred community of all parents together who want the best for our children.



This soon to be launched parenting portal will explore the role parents need to play in empowering children to attain their highest potential by developing the capacity for creativity, intuition and ingenuity; the capacity that will enable children to find their greatness in the coming age of imagination.



This will include conversations with global experts and thought leaders of neuroscience, behavioural science and energy science, motivational science and shifting our learning perspectives. Korroboree has completed about 25 interactions so far with international experts like Andrew Newman, Angela Duckworth, Daniel Markovits, Dr. Margaret Paul and Ozan Varol and the portal will give parents access to their published books and resources.



Korroboree will jointly explore conventional ideas and look to expand our thinking, to contemplate mindfully, if they should shift some of their existing ways of parenting, to create a sustainable and abundant future for our children.



About Mr. Agnelorajesh Athaide



Agnelorajesh Athaide is a first generation serial and social entrepreneur, the founder & Chairman of St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures, a new age real estate venture; and the chief mentor and co-founder of the Business Opportunity Club (BOC) – a premium business networking and mentoring platform that helps SME’s and MSME’s scale up to the next level. As a self-made entrepreneur with an inspiring story of passion, self-motivation, and a will power to succeed, Agnelorajesh today is a formidable motivational speaker and a business coach, helping next generation entrepreneurs dream big and achieve their goals.



About Ms. Lina Ashar

Lina Ashar is a teacher at heart and started her career as one in Australia, before she came to India. Her passion for crafting impactful journeys for children has led her to found Kangaroo Kids Education Limited that runs Kangaroo Kids Preschools and Billabong High International Schools across India, Dubai, Maldives and Qatar. She is one of the most renowned educators and edupreneurs who is supported by parents, education partners and a fierce team of passionate and determined individuals at her schools and central office. She is also the co-founder of Korroboree, an initiative to maximize human potential. Her career has taken off on an impactful journey in education, the reverberations of which will be seen in generations to come.