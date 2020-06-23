Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, has won a two-year contract with one of the largest public sector manufacturing companies in the Middle East.



The scope of the project encompasses maintenance and management of the IT infrastructure system for two years. Commenting on the project win, Mr. Anand Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “We are pleased to have secured business with such a prestigious company in the region. This represents our potential to withstand competition as a foreign-owned company, and also provides a strategic boost to our growth plans.”

About Mindteck

Mindteck is a global engineering and technology solutions company devoted to delivering knowledge that matters to help clients compete, innovate and propel forward along the digital continuum. The company’s legacy expertise in Embedded Systems, Enterprise Applications and Testing, complement Analytics, Cloud, IoT, and Automation solutions to ensure clients’ R&D and technology investments are maximized. Since its establishment in 1991, Mindteck’s clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. The company is publicly traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 517344) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE: MINDTECK). Office Locations: India, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Bahrain, United Kingdom, United States and Canada. Development Centres: India (Kolkata and Bengaluru). Founding Member: ‘The Atlas of Economic Complexity’ for the Centre for International Development (CID) at Harvard University.