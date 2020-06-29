Procter & Gamble Health Limited
Actress, presenter and designer Mandira Bedi today voiced her support for #RahoStrongIronStrong, a campaign launched by Livogen® tonic – a nutritional supplement from Procter & Gamble Health Limited (formerly known as Merck Limited). The campaign is designed to help women recognize the early symptoms of iron deficiency and take appropriate steps to overcome them. Iron deficiency is one of the leading causes of anaemia in India, and approximately over 50% of women aged 15-49 years are anemic[1]. By narrating the daily victories and struggles of women from various spheres, Livogen® tonic aims to equip women to identify the key symptoms of iron deficiency which many tend to overlook, as they seem a consequence of their daily stressful lives.
