The New HSCN University to revolutionise current education system, to boast tech-based, industry facing education

Mumbai’s three reputed colleges – K. C. College, H. R. College and Bombay Teachers’ Training College (BTTC) – part of a 70-year old Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board (H(S)NCB), have come together to form Maharashtra’s second cluster University; named as ‘HSNC University’, established under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shikshan Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme, a funding agency under the Central government.

Hon. H.E. Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra inaugurated and dedicated this state’s second cluster University to the nation today in the gracious presence of Shri. Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri. Uday Samant, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra was also present.

Hon. H. E. Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra congratulated the H(S)NCB on establishing the new University in challenging times of corona outbreak and hoped that it would boost the morale of students, the education fraternity and provide a new dimension to education. Shri. Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra called the new University as a dream project and emphasised that a blend of art and culture with new-age education systems will revolutionise it further. He added that University will set a new norm of uninterrupted education that will go on even in challenging times. Shri Uday Samant advocated the need for a tech-driven University, which will help the students keep pace with the future.

The HSNC University will start the academic year 2020 – 21 for which new admissions will begin soon. Once the XII Standard results are announced, the process of new admissions will commence. Undergraduate students will seek admission in the new academic year.

The HSNC University aims at ushering in a wave of ‘Education 4.0’ and promoting the thought of ‘Study in India’. It plans to offer interdisciplinary, liberal, choice-based credit system and talent – oriented education approach. Hence, it has advocated for an industry-focused, technology and skill development – driven curriculum that will make undergraduate and postgraduate students employment – ready.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, a renowned entrepreneur, President of ASSOCHAM and NAREDCO, in his role as a visionary educationist has upheld the new University’s profound approach to an actual credit-based system, in the role of Provost of HSNC University. Dr Hiranandani said, “It is time to take a historic step together, towards our new HSNC University. Today, we have Industry 4.0, Health 4.0 – all using internet-based technology, and it is time for us to bring in this advancement in education. And that is the path our HSNC University will tread on – Education 4.0. A Cluster University is a step in the right direction to steer India towards greater global academic standards and eventually towards economic independence. It will open up the curriculum reforms and bringing in greater autonomy in the designing of the syllabi. As a result, companies will come to seek our students for they will be synchronised with the needs of the industry. Our students will have no dearth of job opportunities."

He further added that, “HSNC University will offer an environment that fosters competitiveness, creative thinking and innovation which will play a lead role in revamping the system of education from a conventional program to a more dynamic one.”

Mr Kishu Mansukhani; President, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani- Past President and Provost – HSNC University and other Trustees and Board Members, including Mr. Anil Harish, Mr. LalChellaram, Ms. Maya Shahani, Mr. Dinesh Panjwani, Secretary, H(S)NCB and Dr Hemlata Bagla, Principal, K. C. College, Mr. Parag Thakkar, Principal, H. R. College and Dr Bhagwan Balani, Principal, B.T.T.C. also graced the launch occasion through video conferencing.

NOTES:

A New Avatar: HSNC University

HSNC University, Mumbai, is constituted under sub-section (6) of section 3 of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 (Mah. VI of 2017), the Government of Maharashtra vide notification no. Rusayo-2019/CR-186/UE-3 dated 30th October 2019, in the official gazette as a Cluster University.

The new University has designed the syllabi after consultation with the industry experts and top academicians to make the students industry and future ready on completion of their graduation or post-graduation. It has developed skill-driven courses such as dance, music and Yoga for which the students will get course credits with an option to avail e-certificate courses. It will have a dedicated ‘Incubation Centre’ help students liaison with associations giving fillip to their start-up ideas. In yet another first, the new University will boast an integration of the Swayum platforms and E-Pathshalas in the curriculum where students can self-learn through the various modules and this self-learning can also entitle them to score marks.

In a Digital – First approach, the new University will bring digitisation of operations including Registrations, Enrolments, Examinations, etc. It will aim at rapid evaluation system with results being declared within 30 days of completion of examination. It will lay emphasis on a consistent review of curriculum to be carried out through a team of industry and academic experts to bring a better acceptance of curriculum, teaching methodology and evaluation in the job market. It will create e-content on self-learning, promote virtual laboratories and online teaching platforms.

The students from Maharashtra, rest of India and even from abroad can enroll for the courses of their choice with online and offline courses.

Sound Educational Infrastructure

The alliance of Mumbai’s finest educational institutes will allow existing and prospective students to avail integrated courses in multiple disciplines, as the existing staff and infrastructure will be made available to the students to choose from a variety of subjects across these college campuses.

As a result of this formation, the affiliation of the students enrolled in the First-Year courses of these Colleges in Academic Year 2019-20 will be transferred from the University of Mumbai to the newly formed cluster University of H(S)NCB. This will create a sound education infrastructure with 22 Institutions, leading up to 45,000+ students, over 2,000 faculty members, 31 Research Centres and Laboratories and linkages with international universities.

About Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board

Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board is a 70-year-old premier educational Trust of Mumbai. Estd in 1949, it is recognized by the State Govt. as a linguistic (Sindhi) minority educational trust. From its ambitious beginnings in pre-independence India, the HSNC Board has contributed significantly in the field of Education and to the revival of New India. The Board caters to more than 45,000 students per year, honing them into professionals capable of contributing their best to the industry and society. The human resources of the H(S)NCB include the 3500+ strong workforce. On a modest estimate the HSNC Board has provided higher education to more than 3.5 lakh persons in its 70 year journey. With the new Executive Board in command since the turn of the Century, the emphasis now, is on co-operative and joint leadership and the focus has been to work out a roadmap with a view to keeping pace with the newer challenges in education, thrown up by the winds of globalization and the sweep of the IT revolution. Along with the increase in the number of Colleges, new initiatives like international linkages, internships, academia-industry interface have been given a boost.

