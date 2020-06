L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, has joined the SRT Alliance and has been recognized as an SRT Ready partner providing customers with cutting-edge cloud-based video transport technology.



The SRT Alliance, founded by Haivision in April 2017, already has more than 300 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) through the SRT Open Source Project, the fastest growing open source streaming project.



SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet. Some of the world’s top broadcasters and operators are already part of the industry pervasive SRT Alliance. LTTS is one of the latest additions to the alliance as an SRT solution provider.



LTTS’ in-house platforms such as its next-gen digital signage solution Flyboard, combined with its expertise in SRT and cloud transmission, open up a plethora of possibilities for the industry. Some of these include reducing transmission time by up to 75% in remote area defense communications, cloud-based production workflows to reduce transmission costs from the field to broadcaster studios, live coverage of far flung events without the need of satellite links, and enhanced viewing of sporting events through multiple angles for commentators and fans alike.



Samir Bagga, Chief Marketing Officer at L&T Technology Services said, “LTTS has been at the forefront of creating engineering solutions over the cloud that are fast, reliable and dramatically enhance efficiency for the media industry. By combining our cloud expertise with SRT and Flyboard, we are delivering digital solutions that cater to the entire live streaming value chain – from media contribution to production, distribution and delivery.”



“SRT is an industry-leading protocol that solves the challenges of live video transport across the internet,” said Suso Carrillo, Director SRT Alliance at Haivision. “LTTS’ suite of high-end secure engineering solutions, both linear and over-the-top (OTT), combined with the powerful features of SRT, stands to redefine the live video value chain.”

About the SRT Open Source Project & SRT Alliance

SRT is an open source video transport protocol and technology stack, developed and pioneered by Haivision, that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. The SRT Open Source Project, supported by the SRT Alliance, is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving open-source SRT. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,800 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 51 innovation labs as of March 31, 2020. For more information please visit https://www.ltts.com