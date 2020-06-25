The newly formed cluster university, HSNC University, Mumbai recently joined hands with Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, USA (PSSHE) by signing the Letter of Intent (LOI) for ‘Higher Education Academic Partnership’. The formal signing ceremony took place virtually on June 23, 2020. The LOI was signed by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost of HSNC University Mumbai and Dr Peter H Garland, Executive Vice Chancellor Emeritus for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

HSNC University, Mumbai is the second state cluster university and it will start its academic operations in 2020-21. The university is the cluster of three of the most renowned colleges in Mumbai, HR College, KC College and BTTC. This association with PSSHE, USA, a state agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that oversees 14 state-owned colleges and universities, is the first international partnership of the university.

Dr. Hiranandani while speaking about his vision on this association, said, “We are very excited with the relationship that is being built with this LOI. This partnership is the first step in taking forward the idea of revamped education system and better opportunities for both the conglomerates. With our newly formed structure of state cluster university, we have a chance to create an inclusive and flexible educational framework. We are aiming to focus on perpetuity of learning for everyone. This association will definitely be a very important part in formation of the same.”

The LOI between the two academic conglomerates is a form of mutual commitment towards building academic partnership that involves exchange programs, research programs, course development, professional development and various other avenues that explore common learning experiences.

While elaborating on the PSSHE’s views on the LOI, Dr Garland said, “It is an honour for our institutions to be associate with first the H(S)NC Board and now with HSNC University. The partnership between us and HSNC University will definitely help explore the newer opportunities in education and develop the expertise in flexible online learning technology. With a common vision of helping learners achieve more through education, both the partners will work together to expand the horizons.”

Dr. Anita Meehan, Professor Emeritus, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and Director of Penn HUB, USA and Dr. Hemlata Bagla, Principal of KC College were also present at the virtual ceremony. The ceremony marked the formal announcement of beginning of the association of both the educational conglomerates from the current academic year 2020-21. More details about the programs and admissions will soon be shared on the HSNC University website www.hsncu.edu.in

ABOUT HSNC UNIVERSITY, MUMBAI

HSNC University, Mumbai, is constituted as a Cluster University comprising a cluster of the existing – HR College of Commerce and Economics, Churchgate, Mumbai as the lead college and Kishinchand Chellaram College, Churchgate, Mumbai and Bombay Teachers’ Training College, Colaba, Mumbai as the constituent colleges with H(S)NC Board as its parent body.

H. R. College, K. C. College and Bombay Teachers’ Training College, A Grade Colleges as per NAAC accreditation, located strategically in South Mumbai, are eminent institutions of the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board, with national and global recognition. They are today acknowledged as role models to other institutions of the Board and the University of Mumbai, by virtue of their innovative academic, cultural, research, and outreach programmes.

The HSNC Mumbai University, which is being built on the strongest credentials of its three constituent Colleges, will continue to hold the baton of excellence high, and move in the direction of setting loftier standards in the national and international higher education scenario. Remember, you are at the right place and at the right time. Yes – HSNC University: Where Excellence is the only Compelling Option.