FSS Technologies (Financial Software and Systems), a global digital payment and financial technology company, announced today that Emrys La Carte, one of France’s leading consumer cooperatives has engaged with FSS to provide a hosted card issuance service. The Card Management Platform runs on FSSNeT, FSS’ secure private cloud. The managed services model drives operational efficiencies, with dedicated cross-functional teams assuming responsibility for technical operations, platform enhancements, data security and regulatory compliance.
The underlying FSS Card Management platform supports the complete gamut of capabilities to manage the lifecycle of the card including instant IBAN account issuance for funding wallet accounts, instant virtual card creation, advanced rule-based framework for defining membership tiers and eligibility criterion as well as integration with loyalty management systems. The system offers Emrys complete flexibility to load, delete and amend applications on the card, enabling quick roll-out of customer-centric card programs in response to evolving purchase patterns.
Financial Software and Systems (FSS) is a leader in payments technology and transaction processing. The company offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services and software solutions built over 29+ years of experience. FSS, end-to-end payments products suite, powers retail delivery channels including ATM, POS, Internet and Mobile as well as critical back-end functions including cards management, reconciliation, settlement, merchant management and device monitoring. Headquartered in Chennai, India, FSS services leading global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators and governments across North America, UK/Europe, ME/Africa and APAC and has 2,500 experts on-board. For more information visit www.fsstech.com
About Emrys
Emrys is the world's first cooperative neo-bank, bringing its members together around the world's number one marketplace: household consumption. Emrys operates on the principle of network marketing and offers its members a new loyalty program that allows them to progressively increase their purchasing power. Because of its legal status as a cooperative, Emrys is located in the Social and Solidarity Economy (ESS) and conveys strong values of sharing, solidarity and proximity. You can at any time become a member of the co-operative and participate in its operation based on the democratic principle of "1 person, 1 vote". http://www.emrys-guide.com/presentation
Louise Herbert, Europe FSS,
Rajalekshme.R, Other Regions FSS, ,+91-9500088290