Ferns N Petals, a renowned online gift portal, has come up with amazing and colourful Rakhi collection for upcoming Raksha Bandhan. Being one of the most-awaited siblings’ festivals, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated across India with great fun and fervour. Keeping in mind the popularity of this festival among Indians across the world, Ferns N Petals has launched a collection of more than 1000 Rakhi designs to help make the festival even more memorable.

Along with an extensive range of traditional and designer Rakhis, Ferns N Petals also offers online Rakhi gifts like sweets, gift hampers, cakes, chocolate boxes, digital gifts, personalised gifts and much more. They deliver Rakhi and gifts to 70+ countries and customers can easily send Rakhi to USA, UK, Canada, Malaysia, Philippines and many other countries.

Talking about the launch of latest Rakhi collection, Mr. Paritosh Bindra, AVP, Category, Ferns N Petals, said, “This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on 3rd August, which will be the first huge event for Indian consumers that marks the beginning of the festive season. However, with no signs of COVID-19 subsiding, we believe, this Raksha Bandhan will be challenging for all e-commerce players, especially for Ferns N Petals, who is the leader in the market.”

He also added, “We have launched more than 1000 designs of Rakhis, including spiritual Rakhi, designer Rakhi, Meenakari Rakhi, Agate stone Rakhi, Feng Shui Rakhi, and Kids Rakhi in combination with chocolates, personalised gifts, and dry fruits. Apart from the Rakhi gifts, we have also come up with digital gifting option of celebrity Rakhi messages for brother from renowned artists like Shaan, Kailash Kher, Jhonty Rodes, Rohit Roy, etc.”

Swati Gupta, Sr. Manager, International Business, Ferns N Petals, further added “At Ferns N Petals, we strongly believe in staying together during these unprecedented times. We offer a safe and secure way to send gifts for your loved ones to express your feelings and wish them the best of health. Our exclusive range of Rakhis, gifts and edibles will make your siblings feel your love and care in these trying times. Do not let limitations across international borders hinder you from conveying your feelings. Be it any country across the world; we allow our fast and reliable delivery service to take care of your gifting needs & help you express your emotions for your siblings.”

About Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for more than 25 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 350 outlets across 120 cities, pan India, and offices in Dubai and Singapore, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the world to mark its presence.

Website: https://www.fnp.com

