Dosti Sales offices re-opened from 8th June 2020 Dosti Realty a well-known real estate brand which has delivered around 10 mn.sq.ft. across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the past 3 decades has now reopened their site offices and have a special “Mission Begin Again” Offer for potential homebuyers.



While abiding by the rules and regulations laid down by the government under the Unlock 1.0, Dosti Realty has reopened its sales offices from 8th June 2020. Inspired by the mission to begin again, it now brings its own “Mission Begin Again” Offer with an aim to extend a line of security by building trust and confidence amongst potential homebuyers. This limited period offer which will end on 13th July 2020 encourages serious home buyers the chance to own their dream home and avail some additional benefits. Also promoting the use of digitization in home buying there is also an additional 0.5% discount being offered to customers who book online. This additional discount makes it even more enticing for homebuyers without the need for them to step out due to the availability of digital modes being made available by Dosti Realty.



In the project Dosti Belleza which is located in Parel in the heart of Mumbai, one can avail gold worth up to INR 12 Lakhs plus a no stamp duty and registration charges benefit when purchasing a spacious 2 BHK or 3 BHK home. This premium lifestyle address is specially crafted for those looking for a spacious home in the heart of the city with a host of amenities. The project is also bestowed with the benefit of excellent connectivity with well-established social and civic infrastructure right at its doorstep.



Within the Thane (W) region, there are 2 projects that are part of this “Mission Begin Again” Offer namely Dosti West County located at Balkum and Dosti Desire – Dosti Pearl located Off Ghodbunder Road.



Dosti West County inspires Modern Day County Living with 2 & 3 BHK apartments of varying sizes, so there is something for everyone as per their budget. The project offers large open spaces and amenities that include a Merlion Zone, kids play areas, cycling track and jogging path, Olympic size swimming pool, gymnasium, squash courts, badminton courts, chess, carrom, pool/snooker room as well as facilities like crèche/ toddlers play area, cafeteria and library and more. Here, potential homebuyers can avail a 2 Year Rental from date of Booking offer as well as a No Stamp Duty and Registration charges benefit.



While in Dosti Desire – Dosti Pearl the offering includes a one-year rental from the date of booking coupled with no stamp duty and registration charges benefit for those that wish to purchase a 3 BHK Home. Dosti Desire – Dosti Pearl is a perfectly designed lifestyle with a grand clubhouse where the city's hustle-bustle meets the tranquillity of green spaces. There is also a 25 acre proposed Public Park by TMC just opposite Dosti Pearl.



The final project under the “Mission Begin Again” Offer by Dosti Realty is for Dosti Planet North at Shil Thane which comprises 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK homes. Here homebuyers can avail a No Stamp duty benefit when they purchase an apartment. Dosti Planet North – Phase 1 is already home to 1100 + customers. The project includes a host of outdoor amenities spread across, a luxurious private clubhouse – Dosti Club Royale* adjacent to the project, and the presence of retail shops within the complex making it easier for residents to avail of their daily requirements. The Dosti Foundation ICSE School located adjacent to the Dosti Planet North also offers residents the option of availing an excellent education in a conducive environment.



Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Deepak Goradia- Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says, “Owning a home is not just about having a shelter for life; it's also the foundation of financial security and emotional well-being. Real estate is probably the only imperishable asset that brings you assured values even in fluctuating economic situations. There is no good or bad time to do it; it's always the right time. Keeping in mind the current situation, we wanted to aid serious home buyers in fulfilling their dream of owning a home, so we have additional benefits for this limited period. Also, we want to encourage the use of the digital medium and have therefore also added a 0.5% discount for any online booking. We have tried to ensure that all safety measures are implemented across our sites like social distancing, mandatory masks, temperature scans, frequent sanitization, etc with respect to our employees as well as for those families who wish to visit the property before making a booking. Our team will do their best to ensure that a potential home buyer will fulfill their dream of owning a home.”



Dosti West County – Dosti Oak project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700006565 & Dosti West County – Phase 2 – Dosti Cedar project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700015258 & Dosti West County – Phase 3 – Dosti Westwood project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700015501, Dosti Desire-Dosti Pearl project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700005623 Dosti Belleza project has been registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51900015989, Dosti Planet North – Phase 2 – Dosti Jade is registered with MahaRERA under the registration number: P51700018165, Dosti Planet North – Phase 3 – Dosti Onyx is registered with MahaRERA under the registration number: P51700020162 & Dosti Planet North – Phase 4 – Dosti Opal is registered with MahaRERA under the registration number: P51700021576 and are available on website maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of all premises in these projects shall be governed by agreement for sale/lease. T & C Apply.

About Dosti Realty



Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered 10 mn. sq. ft. and currently constructing 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.