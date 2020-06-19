One has heard & experienced great one liner’s about data centers – ‘Connecting your Business to the World’, ‘It’s all about Connections’, ‘Not all Data Centers are Created Equal’ & many more.



Simply stated, a data center is a facility, physically available, for organizations to store critical applications and data. In India, the Data Center business is scaling newer heights with newer dimensions, offering globally aligned services and solutions. Data Center facility hotspots are majorly in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.



Data Samudra – “On-Demand Tier III Data Center”, a subsidiary of Teleindia (a Telecom Network Services company), is set to offer Co-Location, Hosting & Cloud Services modelled as "On-Demand" – a first in the region – India.

It is located in the new KIADB IT Park, also being the recently built Corporate campus of Teleindia, closer to the Bengaluru’s International Airport. The location is an added advantage providing customers and partners the flexibility, for travel and/or accessibility.

It has a built area of 1.0 Lakh SQFT, with State-of-the-Art facilities. The facility will provide 360 racks of storage, in a physical space of 19,000 SQFT, with all of the modernization, Smart features like Smart solution, Touchless Entry, round the clock Security, Tier III core requirements and aligned to global standards.

It will provide ‘Co-Location, Hosting and Cloud Services’, to its customers in India as well globally.