Asclepius Wellness Private Limited
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire world immensely. The preventive lockdown imposed by the Government of India has changed the life of every individual in the country. While the lockdown is extremely necessary to control the pandemic, it has also led to a number of problems, especially for the underprivileged section of the society who live in a ‘hand to mouth’ situation throughout the year. Millions of daily wage earners have lost their jobs and are struggling to fend for themselves and their families. The global outbreak of COVID-19 has affected more than 180 countries.
The needs of our communities are evolving on a daily basis.
|
Sapna,
|Image Caption : Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Director – Asclepius Wellness Private Limited handing over the cheque to Mr. Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament
|click for high-res image