The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire world immensely. The preventive lockdown imposed by the Government of India has changed the life of every individual in the country. While the lockdown is extremely necessary to control the pandemic, it has also led to a number of problems, especially for the underprivileged section of the society who live in a ‘hand to mouth’ situation throughout the year. Millions of daily wage earners have lost their jobs and are struggling to fend for themselves and their families. The global outbreak of COVID-19 has affected more than 180 countries.

The needs of our communities are evolving on a daily basis.



In these testing times, Asclepius Wellness Private Limited, a leading Health Products Selling company founded by business professionals has come to the forefront. Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Director – Asclepius Wellness Private Limited, has donated Rs. 25 lacs to the PM Cares COVID Relief Fund in order to help the needy on behalf of the company. They have even donated protective kits with sanitizers, disposable gloves, masks, personal protection equipment, N 95 masks and cleaning detergent to the Corona Warriors as well as the underprivileged families in Delhi region

About Asclepius Wellness Private Limited



AWPL is a company engaged in world class Ayurvedic wellness products & marketing of such products by direct marketing methods. They are committed to helping people live a life of economic freedom on their own terms. The entire management professionals in AWPL are very successful & having huge experience in direct selling and AWPL is win-win business for everyone. For more details visit https://asclepiuswellness.com/index.html.