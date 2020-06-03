Keeping in view the burgeoning demand for well-trained and industry ready talent in these industries, Chitkara University introduced the MBA in Events, Media and Entertainment. According to an E&Y report, the event industry was slated to reach the Rs. 10,000 crore mark in 2021. Despite the recent slowdown, the event and entertainment industry is expected to grow significantly owing to digital activation, popularity of sports leagues, product launches, and live events, in addition to the creation of new markets for events in the rural sector and tier-II cities. Consequently, the events and entertainment industry will require a large number of talented, enthusiastic and industry ready manpower in the coming years to drive innovation and foster creativity.



This unique MBA Program in Events, Media and Entertainment has been designed to meet the rising demand of this industry and to provide practical guidance on the key aspects of event conceptualisation and production including creating visual environment, stage, décor, collateral design, venue layout, stalls and branding, handling artistes etc. The graduates will gain a 360-degree view of events and experience management right from planning and design through event execution and project closure.



The program has been designed to impart comprehensive and specialized knowledge on how to plan and manage various types of events. Students of this program will get exposed to various elements of events and will learn how to effectively translate the objectives and strategies into a successful event.



With well-tailored internship and mentorship opportunities, designed in collaboration with Wizcraft, and well-woven into the program, the students will be equipped with insights into planning, production and execution of various types of events. The program will delve into all aspects of event management and shall equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to comprehend and employ elements of an event, plan and design events, manage artistes, market, package, and understand event production. Students will also get introduced to event production and learn project management right from scratch including creation, execution and closure of the event.



The graduates of this program will have access to career opportunities in the Events, Media and Entertainment industry – including but not limited to profiles in event direction & design, wedding planning industry, client servicing, public relations, corporate communications, artist management, hospitality management, etc.



The Chitkara Business School also offers MBA programs in 9 specializations ranging from core specializations such as marketing, finance & banking, human resource management, to contemporary specializations like business analytics, healthcare (co-designed with Fortis), healthcare IT (with Frost & Sullivan), public health, rural management, and supply chain & logistics (co-designed with Safeducate), with the latest offering being an MBA in Events, Media and Entertainment.



Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University believes that “The 2 year MBA Program in Events, Media and Entertainment, offered in collaboration with Wizcraft is an outcome of Chitkara University’s relentless focus on offering programs closely designed and delivered with Industry leaders. This ensures that the curriculum is dynamic and industry ready; and students get exposure to industry’s best practices during the course of their degree.”

Chitkara University, established in 2010 by the Punjab State Legislature under “The Chitkara University Act”, a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956, is one of North India’s Leading Universities.

Chitkara University has been founded by Dr Ashok Chitkara and Dr Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career – needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace.



With industry lead courses, impeccable placement record, and competent faculty, courses at Chitkara University attract the best student talent. Continuing on the Chitkara legacy, Chitkara Business School has emerged as the torchbearer of quality management in the region and has been highly ranked by NIRF as well as leading independent publications and industry bodies.



For more information, visit www.chitkara.edu.in

Wizcraft today is one of India’s leading Communication and Entertainment companies. By bringing to life over 14000 events in a period of three decades, Wizcraft boasts of an envious portfolio of 1000+ clients, including leading brands like Lux, Microsoft, IBM, Twitter, Renault, Zee TV, Audi, Viacom 18, GVK, Red Bull, Standard Chartered, J&J, E&Y, Adidas, Apple, L&T, Amazon, Twitter, C-Gate, Cisco and more.

Wizcraft has executed some of the most-talked about events in the country and also the world such as Commonwealth Games Opening & closing ceremony 2010, Lux Golden Rose Awards, Global Citizen Festival India (GCFI), E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year, 50 Years of Punjab Suba, 104th Indian Science Congress, BMW Experience, Apple Retailers Meet & NBA India Zone.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Wizcraft has offices in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad & Vizag in India, with international liaison offices and associates across the world.

Contact us: www.chitkara.edu.in, radhika.malhotra@chitkara.edu.in, Chandigarh – 160009 India.

