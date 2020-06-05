The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is a reminder that human life is closely linked to the planet’s health. Nature provides us all important things that makes our planet habitable, but sometimes, also results in scenarios which demand collective action to safeguard environmental sustainability and international cooperation to care for nature.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index 2020, India’s rank dropped from the 14th spot in 2017 to 5th in 2018 in the global vulnerability ladder1[1]. The extended period of heat in 2018 is one such consequence of this vulnerability. In the same report Japan is ranked in 1st due to heavy rainfalls, severe heatwave and intense tropical cyclone. Having such experiences of promoting sustainable development and measures for disasters caused by global warming, Japan is not only able to support other countries but is responsible for doing so. In this context, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) celebrated World Environment Day, reaffirming the importance of working together with important partner countries such as India to achieve environmentally sustainable life through various projects.

Speaking on the occasion of World Environment Day, Mr. Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA India Office, said, “With the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus Disease nationwide, and Cyclone Amphan, and Nisarga causing devastation in West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat, it is imperative to recognize the seriousness of a natural calamity. I would say it is historical period when International cooperation and global unity is needed the most ever. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which is a new international initiative led by the Government of India for facilitating cross learning to protect key infrastructures against disasters, should focus on resilience not only from natural disasters but also from pandemic of infectious diseases. This World Environment Day, on behalf of JICA, I would like to emphasize the importance of deploying sustainable solutions together with partner countries, utilizing Japanese and local experiences in human health, disaster management and sustainable development.”

JICA India supports natural disaster management projects, clean energy projects, forestry projects, agriculture projects and health sector projects in India to protect and preserve the environment. JICA has also been implementing projects to strengthen health system of India which is now at the frontline of the battle against COVID-19 and contributes to improve health of people in India. For example, the Tamil Nadu Urban Health Care Project has helped in developing health care facilities and equipment to build medical care capacities in Tamil Nadu. This is contributing in promotion of citizen welfare by providing world-class treatment and benefits.

Apart from these projects, JICA India is requesting all relevant executing agency to take necessary mitigation measures to reduce the infection risk at construction sites. With its continued efforts in India, JICA aims to reinforce its support to the environment and improve the country’s resilience to natural disasters.

About JICA

Established, by a specific law, as an incorporated administrative institution under the Government of Japan, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aims to contribute to the promotion of international cooperation, as a sole Japanese governmental agency in charge of ODA implementation. JICA is the world's largest bilateral donor agency. JICA works as a bridge between Japan and emerging countries, and provides assistance in forms of loan, grant and technical cooperation so that the emerging countries can strengthen their capabilities.

