Expressive and Dominant from every angle: Head-turning looks of a coupe with distinctive BMW ‘Iconic Glow’ kidney grille.

Two authoritative than ever design variants: the new xLine and M Sport.

Customise as per your style: Thousands of features, equipment and package combinations to suit individual needs.

Progressive and Powerful: BMW TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine.

Adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension makes driving particularly comfortable with superior driving dynamics.

The interplay of progressive technology with advanced chassis technology and exceptional agility.

BMW Group India launched the third generation BMW X6 in India. The all-new BMW X6 blends agile and versatile driving dynamics with a crisply expressive design language, enduring the extrovert presence of an edgy Sports Activity Coupe (SAC). Available as completely built-up units (CBU) the all-new BMW X6 can be booked at all BMW dealerships.



Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “BMW established the SAC segment with the introduction of the BMW X6 and still continues its remarkable success story. The uniqueness of the third generation BMW X6 is born from its modern expressive design which combines athletic and elegant coupe lines with the dynamism of a BMW X model. This vehicle is like no other, to the very last detail, the all-new BMW X6 offers a unique synthesis of luxury, sporting dynamics and powerful style creating an excitingly different driving experience for our customers. From the coupe-like roofline to the chiseled profile, this Sports Activity Coupe is marked by extraordinary craftsmanship and sends a message of power and prestige. The extrovert design, impressive dynamism and agility makes the all-new BMW X6 the most attractive and distinctive car in its segment.”



The all-new BMW X6 offers customizable options to customers for the very first time. A range of optional features include BMW Laser Light, BMW Head-Up Display, Comfort Access, Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge, Crafted Clarity Glass Application, and Ambient Air Package. Customers can enhance the level of entertainment and enjoy their drive all the way with the options of Rear Seat Entertainment Professional and Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Additional equipment such as 21-inch light alloy wheels, distinct paint jobs and trim options makes the all-new model look your own.



The all-new BMW X6 adapts perfectly not only to a dynamic lifestyle but also to personal taste. It is available in two powerful variants – the xLine and M Sport. Each variant has distinguished exterior and interior design cues that lend an individual personality to the car. xLine highlights the robustness of the new Sports Activity Coupe and the extrovert character enhancing the car’s off-road looks. M Sport brings a strikingly dynamic design angle offering a commanding presence and distinguishing itself as an elite sports model.



An extensive selection of standard and optional features mark out the all-new BMW X6 as an exceptionally innovative Sports Activity Coupe. The interplay of advanced powertrain & chassis technology along-with top-class equipment features deliver a uniquely sporting yet very comfortable driving experience.



The all-new BMW X6 ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW X6 xDrive40i xLine (petrol) : INR 95,00,000

BMW X6 xDrive40i M Sport (petrol) : INR 95,00,000



Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.



The all-new BMW X6 is available in Riverside Blue Metallic, Carbon Black, Manhattan Metallic, Artic Grey, Mineral White, Flamenco Red Brilliant Effect, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Black Sapphire and Alpine White. Optional paintwork includes Tanzanite Blue Metallic and BMW Individual Ametrine Metallic.



The upholstery is available in Leather ‘Vernasca’ Design Perforated in the combinations of Cognac | Black, Tacora Red | Black, Ivory White | Black, Black | Black, Coffee | Black and Canberra Beige | Mokka.



Customers of the all-new BMW X6 will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member’s only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.



By the help of the recently introduced ‘BMW Contactless Experience’, customers have the option of selecting, customizing and booking the all-new BMW X6 from the comfort of their home. Once they login to www.bmw-contactless.in, they can explore a 360° view of vehicle exterior and interior along-with all features and personalisation options at the click of a button. All queries on product, service packages and finance options can be addressed in real-time by interacting with a dealer representative online. Vehicle brochures, specification details and other documents are provided online to avoid any physical contact. In addition, payments can be made online in a secure way. Customers will receive their new car at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitisation process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitised envelope. Deliveries will be initiated adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period. Internet: www.bmw.in

