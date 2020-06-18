Infineon Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
With SECORA™ ID, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) offers an easy-to-integrate security platform for contactless digital ID documents. The first product variant, SECORA™ ID S, is a particularly flexible, Java-based solution. It simplifies and accelerates the design and production of region-specific sovereign documents such as eIDs in card format. The solution includes the security chip, the operating system and applets while meeting the increased security requirements of sovereign applications: chip and operating system are certified according to Common Criteria EAL 6+.
SECORA™ ID S with the Infineon eMRTD applet (CC EAL5+) especially for machine-readable travel documents is available now. Further applets from the Infineon Applet Collection and from Masktech GmbH will follow in the second half of the year. Further information is available at www.infineon.com/secora-id.
|Image Caption : The security chip SLC52G provides highest protection of the individual data of the card holder and a storage capacity of up to 800 kByte. Thanks to Infineon’s Coil-on-Module chip package technology cards become more robust and their production more cost-efficient
