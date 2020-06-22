BMW India

#JustCantWait campaign reflects BMW’s customer-centricity and expression of JOY.

New brand logo for all online and offline communication.

BMW Group announced the introduction of its new brand and corporate identity for online and offline communications in India. The BMW, BMW i and BMW M communication logos have been completely reworked, with a new logotype and new design principles. The BMW brand now delivers on the expectations and visual style of today and is better suited for the digital age. #JustCantWait is the first communication campaign in India to reflect the new brand design.



In the current challenging market scenario BMW Group India has transformed all facets of its businesses leveraging new age digital technologies to better serve its customers at the comfort of their home. #JustCantWait campaign reflects upon the brands positivity, customer-centricity and its relentless focus on bringing ‘Joy’ to its customers. It celebrates the unique relationship between the consumer, their car and the desire for ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’.



Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “BMW has always cherished its relationship with its esteemed customers and has introduced innovative products and value-added services. The new brand design and logo stands for openness and clarity. It symbolizes the brand’s significance and relevance for mobility and driving pleasure in the future. BMW Group India is geared-up to the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation. We have seamlessly transformed ourselves to better serve our existing and new customers’ needs. With innovative services such as BMW Contactless Experience, BMW Easy Start Plan, BMW Advanced Hygiene Packages and Aftersales service packages we stand true to our promise of offering ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ to our customers at all times. Our latest campaign #JustCantWait uses the new logo and reflects our undeterred commitment to bring Joy to our customers.”



The new design is an expression of the revised brand identity, which places the customer at the centre of all activities. Pared-down and two-dimensional, it conveys openness and clarity. The additional transparent version of the logo is a more open invitation than ever for customers to join the world of BMW. The change reflects BMW's transition from centring purely on the automotive world to being about technology and connections.



The latest look of the BMW brand is geared towards the challenges and opportunities of digitalisation. The redesigned logotype expresses openness and strength of character to ensure a contemporary, future-proof presence both on and offline. Internet: www.bmw.in

