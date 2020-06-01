D ealer N etwork, P la n t Chenn ai and BMW G ro up I n dia c orporat e offi ce opera ti on al i n accordance w it h governmen t guidel i nes .

BMW Group India has restarted operations on 1 June 2020 in accordance with government guidelines. Consumers can once again safely explore and experience the complete range of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad products at BMW Group India dealerships. Local production at Plant Chennai has resumed with less than 50% of the regular workforce catering to the production demand in the country.

Mr. Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, “It brings us great JOY to finally restart operations at our dealerships, Plant Chennai and corporate office. Customers and prospects can now explore, test–drive and purchase their favourite vehicles in a safe and sanitised environment at our dealerships. We continue to see increase in demand for BMW 3 Series, BMW X1 and MINI Countryman. BMW Plant Chennai has restarted production and will be instrumental in fulfilling this market demand for our class leading sedans and versatile Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs). The introduction of industry first hygiene packages for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad aims at enabling our customers to care for their favourite vehicles from the comfort of their home. With customer-centric initiatives such as Contactless Experience, Extended Care+ and Hygiene Packages, we will remain resolute in our promise to bring JOY to our customers at all times.”



BMW G r oup India has i m pl emented pr ec autionary meas ur es t o creat e a s af e w orki ng en vir onmen t includi ng r emode li ng o f o ffi ces , p l an t and d eal ers hi p layout s t o ens ur e s trict s ocial d i s tancing. Indivi dua l p rotectiv e gea r , hand s aniti se r and r egul ar healt h chec k -up for all empl o y ees hav e been pr o vi ded . Standard o perati ng p ro cedures have been i m pl emen t ed to ens ure periodi c s urf ace san iti s ati on o f the hi ghes t level i n all w orki ng are as (offi ces , p l an t, s howr ooms and w or kshops ).

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships offer personalised service in a safe environment with complete peace of mind. Standards operating procedure has been implemented for ensuring sanitisation of all display vehicles in showrooms. New and serviced vehicles will be handed over to customers at the location of their choice. Vehicles will be pre-sanitised before each delivery. Test drive vehicles are available and can be booked at respective dealerships. Vehicles are completely sanitised before each test drive. Additionally, hand sanitizers are placed in all test drive vehicles. Repair and maintenance of cars will be carried out by service engineers wearing personal protective gear at all times.



BMW Group has introduced BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Hygiene packages at all dealerships. The hygiene packages are a combination of high-quality premium care products that work together. These packages create a safe environment for protection of occupants. All materials in hygiene packages are optimally tailored to care for the valuable materials in the car and clean them gently ensuring longevity. These easy–to-use products can be used by the customers themselves. Three types of hygiene packages have been launched

‘ Ful l Car’ p acka ge i s a one s t op s oluti on to keep t he car cl ean and s hi ny as br and new wit h a co llecti ve seal and pro t ect kit.

Car’ a one to keep and as new a seal ‘ Air ’ p acka ge cons is t s of AC sys tems cl eaner, 2. 5 PM f il t er and o z oni zer which ensure a better qu alit y o f air i ns i de the car al ong wit h protecti on from po llut an t s and allergens.

AC PM and which a better the ‘ Interi or’ p acka ge ens ures complete cl eanli nes s and decont a m ina t i on of c ar i nt eri or s wit h pr oducts such as g la ss c leaner, interior c leaner, leather care s et, leather f oam cl eaner and m i cro- fi ber c l oth .

The BMW and MINI packages will be available from 15 June 2020 at all dealerships. These packages will be available at a special introductory price till 31 July 2020.

On the purchase of every new BMW Motorrad vehicle, a complimentary BMW Motorrad Care Kit will be provided to ensure that the riders are able to enjoy the ‘Ultimate Riding Machine’. (Until 31st July 2020).

