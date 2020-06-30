GSN Games, a leading provider of cross-platform entertainment, has today announced that Bingo Bash, one of the world’s top mobile games, has now entered its tenth year of live operations. This marks a major milestone for the brand, making it one of the longest continually-running games on smartphones and tablets. According to Newzoo, the world’s most trusted source for games markets insights and analytics, Bingo Bash is the most successful video game to have originated in India.



"When it comes to mobile gaming, there is no doubt that India is one of the hottest countries on the planet – not only from a consumer and market-size standpoint, but also from a local industry perspective,” said Peter Warman, CEO, and co-founder of games markets insights firm Newzoo. “Several games developed in India have grossed multiple millions in lifetime revenue, both in their home market as well as abroad. There’s no question that Bingo Bash is the #1 video game of Indian origin on mobile by revenue and, to the best of my knowledge, the #1 grossing video game from India overall.”



Warman added, “For those who follow the Indian mobile games market, the most profitable title might be a bit of a surprise. It's not the much-acclaimed Teen Patti franchise that tops the charts, but Bingo Bash, published globally by GSN Games — and the margin by which it leads is actually very significant. On mobile storefronts alone, Bingo Bash has generated between four and five times more revenue in its lifetime than the Teen Patti games. And that doesn’t even begin to factor in the significant business that Bingo Bash has done on social platforms like Facebook over the years.”



Originally created by Bitrhymes (later renamed to Bash Gaming) in 2010 as a social game on Facebook, Bingo Bash’s success enabled the team to secure investment from San Francisco’s Tandem Capital to help them scale their workforce and bring the game to mobile devices, where its continued success led to the $165 million acquisition of Bash Gaming by GSN Games in 2014.



“It’s not uncommon for a major publisher to purchase the rights to an IP and transition its work to their existing studios, but GSN Games understood that Bingo Bash’s success was intrinsically linked to the people who built it,” said Srivatsa Narasimhan, Vice President of Bingo Bash, GSN Games. “Bash Gaming’s team continues to function as the Bangalore operations of GSN Games, with 250+ people working full-time on Bingo Bash and other games in the GSN Games portfolio.”



“Mobile games are the single fastest-growing segment of consumer entertainment today, outpacing music and movies combined,” said Wilhelm Taht, Senior Vice President and General Manager, GSN Games. “India has played an incredibly important role in this growth, thanks to both its players and creators. Bingo Bash’s success owes a great deal to its Indian origins, and to have that success validated by Newzoo is a tremendous way to kick off our celebrations as Bingo Bash enters its second decade.”



Players who want to take part in Bingo Bash’s birthday celebration can participate in a number of activities on the official Facebook page, including a cake bake-off, a short birthday video about the game, and more.



Bingo Bash is available to play on Android, iPhone, iPad, and Facebook. For more information, visit gsngames.com.

About GSN Games

GSN Games is a leading provider of cross-platform entertainment, including social casino games and skill-based cash tournaments designed to fuel every player's inner winner. Founded in 1999 as skill games site WorldWinner.com, the company has evolved into a premier social, mobile and online games company. WorldWinner launched its iOS app in 2017 and has prized out more than $1.5 billion to date in online cash tournaments.



GSN Games also provides virtual casino experiences that go beyond Vegas, as the creator of GSN Casino, a top-ranked and top-grossing mobile app, and Games by GSN, a top-five virtual casino app on Facebook. GSN Games is part of Game Show Network, the leader in game show entertainment across multimedia, which presents original and classic game programming and skill-based competitive entertainment and games via its top 30** rated cable network. Game Show Network is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

**Source: Nielsen Media Research, NPower Time Period Report, P2+, Total Day, 12/31/2018 – 10/27/2019, CVG AA%, Game Show Network ranked against Ad-Supported Cable networks.



For advertisers and brand marketers looking to reach an audience of 47 million highly engaged players, GSN Games also offers custom advertising solutions. For more information, visit www.gsngames.com.