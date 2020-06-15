Coca-Cola India

Traditional taste of homemade chhaas in a convenient and affordable format

Consumers can buy VIO Spiced Buttermilk at comfort of their home through leading e-commerce platforms

To beat the heat this summer, Coca-Cola India has introduced Spiced Buttermilk, a refreshing offering under its dairy beverage brand- VIO. Made from curd, VIO Spiced Buttermilk offers pure goodness of the traditional homemade chhaas with a spicy twist, crafted to suit the palate of Indian consumers. The product contains no preservatives or added color and comes in a convenient 180ml Aseptic packaging, at an attractive price point of INR 15.



VIO Spiced Buttermilk further expands Coca-Cola’s existing portfolio of beverages, providing more choices to the consumers. The introduction of VIO Spiced Buttermilk is a part of the company’s hyper-local strategy that focuses on developing localized products in India to suit consumer preferences specific to a region.



Speaking on the emerging buttermilk category in India, Vijay Parasuraman, Vice-President – Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “India is the largest dairy production and consumption market in the world. Through our history, dairy products have evolved with our culture to suit our palate and cuisine. And buttermilk is unique among them. It’s versatile with taste and ingredients that has adapted locally across every region of our country. In the present times when consumers are looking for functional beverages, VIO Spiced buttermilk is our offering that aims to refresh drinkers while providing that daily dose of goodness. This launch is our attempt to recreate the magic of spiced buttermilk that appeals to the certain regional tastes.”



Talking about innovation behind the launch, Sunil Gulati, Vice President, Technical & Supply Chain, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said, “We have ramped up our focus on product innovation with an aim to build a localized consumer-centric portfolio. Dairy as a category is deep-rooted in Indian tradition, having been consumed as a refreshment or digestive drink for centuries, with an ever-growing mass appeal spanning the length and breadth of the country. Our intent with the launch of VIO Spiced Buttermilk was to create something for the community we operate in, to adapt to the local flavors of the country and expand our beverage portfolio to provide our consumers a beverage of their choice”.



A key offering in The Coca-Cola Company’s beverage portfolio, VIO was introduced by Coca-Cola India in the year 2016 with the intent to make a ready-to-drink, value-added dairy beverage option available to the consumers.



VIO Spiced Buttermilk can be conveniently ordered from the comfort of one’s home through leading e-commerce platforms. It will also be available in stores across Delhi and Chennai, and major towns in Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Maharashtra.

About Coca-Cola India



Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverage.



The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.



For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com. Follow us on twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on Facebook.