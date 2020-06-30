The Central government’s decision to extend the Garib Kalyan Yojana till the November end were by 80 crore people will be given free food grains is a step in the right direction to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, stated Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, ASSOCHAM.

“The exchequer would be spending around Rs. 90000 crores for this initiative, however, it is a necessary step if you want the movement of the people to stop completely in the wake of rising number of COVID cases. Most people are moving out of the houses to fend for food today, if that is taken care of by the government, the movement will come to a halt,” Dr. Hiranadani said.

He explained that 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme launched by the government would help the poor who had migrated to their native villages to be closer to their family. “The biggest fear that they were facing is the loss of employment and food for their family. These workers can hope to get work under the MGNREGA and by the provision of rations, the problems of the most marginalized sections are been taken care of by the government,” Dr. Hiranandani said.

He said that the industry also appreciates the direct transfer of Rs. 31000 crores in the Jan Dhan accounts of 20 crore poor families and Rs. 18000 crore in the bank accounts of 9 crore farmers. “By directly transferring money, these underprivileged sections can be provided with immediate relief by the government. They can buy their necessities immediately without having to depend on anyone. It also increases the demand for goods and services,” He added.