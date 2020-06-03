Enabling 60+ brands to deliver items directly from their stores to the consumers

T-Shirts and Kurtas were the most popular items among men and women in the country

Over 7 lakh new customers shopped during the 12th edition of EORS

Myntra concluded the 12th edition of its EORS, with 10 million+ items sold, towards the end of the four day event that began on the 19th of June. Shoppers across the country placed about 4 million orders, across multiple categories, of which, men’s jeans and streetwear, women’s western wear, women’s ethnic wear, men’s casuals and personal care, were the most popular.

The event was very well received, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities, considering the present scenario, where the nation is looking forward to normalcy in every aspect. A key highlight of the just concluded EORS is the integration and collaboration with 400 offline stores of more than 60 brands, enabling them to go live with their inventory on the Myntra platform. The items are being shipped directly from the brands’ stores to the consumer’s doorsteps. 15000 Kirana partners under Myntra’s MENSA Network (Myntra’s Extended Network for Service Augmentation) will fulfill deliveries across 300 tier 2 and 3 cities, which will also help in augmenting their earnings.

Safety has been very high on the priority throughout the event, with Myntra’s workforce at the office, fulfillment centers, warehouses and delivery personnel, strictly adhering to the guidelines that were laid earlier in the interest of their safety and that of Myntra’s customers’. This has also been the first event managed successfully from home by some of the core team members, who have collaborated and worked with each other virtually, demonstrating Myntra’s ability to adapt and utilize technology to meet organizational goals. In the first-ever remote working model for managing customer service operations, employees answered over 2 lakh customer calls during the course of the event.



Key Highlights: Over 3.5 million customers shopped

13.5 million unique visitors

10 million+ items ordered

Roadster was the most popular brand

1669 styles sold every minute

2.4 lakh shipments per day

7 lakh+ New Customers

Myntra processed 8000+ orders and sold 18,800 items per minute at peak and recorded over 30% growth in traffic YoY during the event. About 3.5 million customers shopped during EORS, with over 7 lakh first-timers, 56% of who are from tier 2 cities and beyond. The top tier 2 and 3 cities include Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal, Aizawl and Panchkula. The most popular men’s product has been T-shirts, selling over 17 lakh units and the most sought after product by women has been kurtas, selling about 8 lakh units in total.

The BOAT wireless earphone has been the most sold item, at 16,600 units, during this edition of EORS. As a category, men’s jeans and streetwear sold over 20 lakh units. Essentials, home furnishing and kids have been the fastest-growing categories. Beauty & personal care, men’s apparel, women’s apparel, kids wear, footwear and home furnishing, grew about 38% on average, combined. Women’s essentials (innerwear) emerged as the fastest-growing category, at about 100%. The most popular brands during EORS were Nike, Puma, Roadster, HRX, Jack & Jones, Libas, H&M and W.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “The 12th edition of EORS was a unique and special edition, coming as it did, a few days into Unlock 1.0. The event has managed to bring back smiles on both brands as well as shoppers. The present edition witnessed successful integration with 400 offline stores through technology, paving the way for more such industry-shaping collaborations in the future. Over 3.5 million customers shopped during the event, with about 13.5 million unique visitors, generating close to 120 million sessions. We have recorded an 86% increase in the number of customers from tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond, the highest so far. Keeping safety as their guiding principle, our Kirana partners are currently delivering 2.4 lakh items per day across the country. ”

One out of two customers were Myntra Insiders or members of Myntra’s loyalty program and contributed about 71% to the overall sales during Early Access and Slots. Myntra registered 4 lakh new Insiders during the event. The top 5 cities that shopped during EORS were, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. Shopping trends among people in both urban and rural areas clearly indicate a fondness for international brands, trendy outfits and sportswear, evident from the purchases undertaken during the event.



Myntra is India's leading platform for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 3000+ leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more, to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 27,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra is today the preferred shopping destination in India.