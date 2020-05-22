Zhejiang Huzhou Export Online Fair 2020 presents India – Textile & Garment Edition, hosted by Huzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce of Zhejiang province, co-hosted by SMCA, Surat, Gujarat which will be held from May 25th to May 29th, 2020. The online platform of India’s textile & garment fair will be undertaken by Zhejiang Broad International Convention And Exhibition Co. Ltd. and organized by CREAT (Chindia Regional Exchanges and Trade Investment Center).

Approximately 100 enterprises from Huzhou, Zhejiang and India will be a part of this unique online exhibition through a video conference. The Fair will be held from May 25th to May 29th 2020; with more than 50 Indian Textile and Garment Industry associations, enterprises and related institutions taking part and 50 high-quality Textile and Garment raw-material and accessories manufacturers, and garment machinery manufacturers from Huzhou realizing online accurate docking and accurate matching through internet cloud video conferencing technology.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on economies and societies. In an attempt to minimize the impact of the pandemic on the textile and garment industry and to provide solution for enterprises, when they are unable to take part in an on ground exhibition and merchants are facing hassles in communication, Huzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce is offering this unique online platform wherein an exhibition on textile and garment in India will take place.

Huzhou city relies on independent innovation, carries out technological transformation, improvises its core competitiveness, and builds a modern textile industry cluster with domestic characteristics. Huzhou is striving to build a modern textile industry system with its characteristics. The city’s characteristic textile industry is ushering in an unprecedented period of rapid development, and the preliminary emergence of a modern industrial cluster.

In 2019, Huzhou’s total foreign trade volume reached 94.02 billion yuan, an increase of 6.3% over the previous year. Of this, exports totaled 83.86 billion yuan, up by 8.8%. The export of textile materials and products was 24.21 billion yuan, up by 8.5%. This online fair gives a legal, effective, reliable and affordable way to trade; giving full play to the numbers of Zhejiang economic advantages.

During the online fair, digital services such as cloud exhibition, cloud promotion and cloud negotiation for the exhibitors will also be provided in Zhejiang province. All aspects and multiple dimensions will be displayed in the exhibits so that the overseas buyers can have a more intuitive understanding of the exhibits and relevant information and promote the online transaction between the supply and demand sides.

The year 2020 coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India. It is hoped that through the special Textile and Garment event of Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020, the two sides can strengthen cooperation and unite with each other during this difficult period to jointly cope with the challenges in the current trade link.