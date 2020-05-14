Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services (MWS), Europe. The report authored by David Groombridge, Claudio Da Rold, Tobi Bet, and Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen and was published on 25 February 2020.



“Gartner evaluates the MWS providers based on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods and procedures that enable each provider’s performance to be competitive and effective, while positively affecting revenue, retention and reputation.” This Magic Quadrant assessed 17 MWS providers on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.



According to Gartner analysts, “Leaders deliver their service solutions skilfully, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their leadership positions. The Leaders quadrant indicates the direction of the MWS market. However, most digital workplace offerings still have low adoption rates. Ten providers have emerged as Leaders in this Magic Quadrant. Leaders have demonstrated their experience in delivering MWS and understand the requirements to successfully deliver these services. They have proved their ability to execute and their strategic visions.”



Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “Gartner highlights our end-to-end digital workplace transformation of large enterprises through our LiVE Workspace™ umbrella offering, which uses a design-thinking, consulting-led approach for engagements. Gartner also recognises our client contact resolutions, based on intelligent self-heal, self-service, analytics, and automation, as one of the highest in the industry. This recognition reaffirms our edge in workplace services and our commitment to delivering human-shaped infrastructure solutions to our customers with industry-leading services such as LiVE Workspace™. We remain committed to offering a truly digital experience to our clients by continuously expanding our design and technology capabilities and solution portfolio."



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

