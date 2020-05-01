Vector Capital
As one of the early movers in the venture debt segment, and looking to revolutionize funding in India, Vector Capital has launched a fund with a focus to provide capital to new and innovative VC funded start-ups. The Vector Capital investment thesis is to focus on ventures in Consumer Internet, Enterprise SAAS, Education & Healthcare, BFSI, and Retail & Hospitality Sectors.
Vector Capital is a venture debt company, which offers funded start-ups an alternative, less expensive, more efficient method of acquiring speedy capital for their operations and imminent scaling. Established in September 2019 and headquartered in Delhi NCR, Vector Capital has funded some leading ventures, and it is driven by a deep conviction that money without empathy is just money and not desirable.
Vector Capital has been co-founded by Sidharth Agarwal – Managing Director Creative Impex (Creative Group), Navyug Mohnot – Global CEO of QAI and Founder of QGLUE, and Rahul Gupta- Angel Investor in 20+ companies, organizational and CEO coach and Pulkit Jain.
Started in 2019, Vector Capital is one of India's first few companies that is into low value Venture Debt and specialty lending business. Over the last year, we have backed several leading high- growth venture capital-backed SMEs & Start-ups. We seek to encourage entrepreneurs and high – potential ideas with our support through diverse debt capital options. Headquartered in Delhi NCR, our portfolio companies have used Vector Capital's venture loans to extend cash runways and accelerate growth while minimizing equity dilution.
For more information, please visit: www.vectorcapital.in
