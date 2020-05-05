The ongoing lockdown is the new normal in our lives. As the country fights to keep the deadly virus at bay by staying indoors, the fitness habits and routines of people have been impacted and set to change. With no opportunity to venture out to their fitness studios or gyms and future-looking uncertain, many are finding out ways to remain active and fit in the safe environs of their homes.



Says Mr. Pankaj Arora, MD, GeoSpa Fitness/ Technogym India, Fitness is a passion that must be cultivated regularly. Restrictions, weather conditions, lack of time and a lack of desire are just some of the factors that can prevent many fans from training. A good alternative for many is to train in the familiarity of their own home. Whether your goal is athletic preparation or the simple pleasure of staying fit, with Technogym’s multiple options you can train in the peace and quiet of your own home.

Technogym has launched a fitness app, TW (TWellness) – an ideal platform for home users with multiple training solutions ranging from Easy, Medium and Pro. The app also allows its users access to specialized sessions conducted by master trainers of Technogym across the globe.



Technogym, always oriented towards innovation and technology, has built a ecosystem capable of providing training experiences “on the go”, to help people maintain an active lifestyle.



TWellness Coaching offers:



Every day, a Workout with a specific goal, declined in different levels and duration.

News and tips about indoor training

One month training programs, with 2/3 sessions per week. Whether the goal is to lose weight, tone your body, increase strength or maintain a wellness lifestyle, with Technogym Trainer you can train in the quiet of your home, with and without tools.

The possibilities to keep track of outdoor activities, thanks to the GPS functionality, and to automatically synchronize data from lifestyle apps and devices.

TWellness can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.



Digital and Business Scenarios for Fitness Clubs to Offer their Services Remotely



Technogym has always believed in innovation and digital solutions: in 1996, the company launched the first software system to manage training at the gym. 2012 witnessed the launch of Technogym’s Mywellness Cloud, the one and only platform in the fitness arena that allows consumers to manage their workouts’ programs anywhere and at any time: at home, at the gym, at hotels, at work and outdoor thanks to our app. Today, around 15 million people worldwide are registered on the digital platform and over 15 thousand fitness clubs are using it to provide service and coaching to their clients.



“In these challenging times, our digital platform allows fitness clubs to offer training and coaching programs to their customers at home thanks to Mywellness app.

As many researches show, club members who have the opportunity to train also at home, prove to be more loyal to the club in the medium-long term. Even if for a period of time they are unable to attend the facility, then they are more likely to return because they have not lost their training habit “, explains Mr. Arora of Technogym



In order to make the best use of this technology, Technogym is offering a free consultancy service to all the clubs registered in Mywellness and to operators interested in learning more on the platform.



Home Fitness

Technogym has been offering a complete range of products for home fitness and now more than ever, due to lockdown measures in place in many countries, the brand is enabling people to stay healthy and avoid the risks of prolonged inactivity.



Technogym offers a full range of bespoke solutions based on the space available, training needs, sports passions, or home interior style. Whether your goal is athletic training, from running to cycling to triathlon, or simply to stay in shape, with Technogym you can comfortably train at home by choosing the right product for you: compact solution for limited space or smart equipment offering digital services and on-demand training programs.



For design lovers, Personal Line, includes a complete range of cardio equipment – treadmill, bike and elliptical and the iconic Kinesis, the Technogym’s exclusive solution to train strength, balance and flexibility – combining acclaimed designer Antonio Citterio style with Technogym’s experience in fitness and wellness technologies.



For those living in smaller apartments with limited space available, MyRun, Technogym’s smart treadmill, compact minimal and easy-to-use, but at the same time able to offer a wide range of features and training contents by just connecting it to your tablet.



For athletes or sport amateurs, the right choice is Skill Line, the range that includes a professional treadmill, rower, bike and Skillmill – dedicated to athletic preparation and sport performances (i.e. for cyclists, runners, triathletes) and conceived starting from Technogym's experience as Official Supplier of the last 7 editions of the Olympic Games, and now also of Tokyo 2020.



For further details, please visit, www.technogym.com & www.geospafitness.com