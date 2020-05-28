Surendra Singh Attra, a renowned violinist and a Music Director released the Song “Tu Jaane Na” on his YouTube Channel, Original Melody Music. The song was digitally shot, keeping in mind the social distancing norms, through the Zoom app. He was ably assisted by his team of Arjun Singh, the music track programmer, Vishnu Pasi, video editor and singer Debariya Banerjee. He will continue with the same technical team and will be recording songs with more singers like Ar. Pratiksha Porwal, Abhishek Seth and Sujit Shankar.



He is also desirous of recording a song with Abhilasha Chellam who was the first runner up of the SAREGAMAPA 2010 edition. His earlier songs with Abhilasha Chellam, has received over 3 million views.



A week of digital riyaaz (practise) and collaboration helped the song “Tu Jaane Na” see the light of the day and is now hosted on Original Music Melody’s YouTube channel which has over a lakh subscribers. The song features Debopriya Banerjee as the lead singer.



A family housie session on zoom inspired the maestro to record a complete song digitally. One of the key challenges was his team members were located in different cities- Gujarat, Varanasi and Mumbai and there were internet bandwidth issues. After hours of collaboration and team effort the song was shot in straight 30 minutes.



Mr. Surendra Singh fondly remembers the beautiful symphony where over 150 musicians collaborated to shoot one live song which is somehow lost in the new-age music industry eco-system. Globally people have loved melodious Indian songs, irrespective of the mode of recording.



He strongly believes that one has to be in sync with the latest technologies and at the same time compose good melodies. Mr Surendra Singh, says that it’s his music which has kept him energized.

Link to the video: https://youtu.be/XQVO4W13vLk

About Surendra Singh



Mr. Attra’s association with the Bollywood industry goes back to more than 50 years. He started off at a young age of 14 years after getting his training from Mr. Ramprasad Sharma, whom he respects till date and says that Guru Ramprasad has played a key role in his success. He has played violin in the orchestra as well as solo for practically all the music directors like Shankar Jaikishan, S D Burman, Khayyam, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Kalanji Anandji, R D Burman, Bappi Lahiri, Nadeem Shravan, Jatin Lalit, Salim Suleman, and many others. He also composed the background music for Sonu Sood’s Shaheed-E-Azam, Akshay Kumars ‘Tarazu’ and Rakesh Roshan’s films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Karan Arjun, Koyla and King Uncle. He was also the music director of the film Sanson Ki Sargam.



On the digital front, he has been composing Music Videos for his YouTube channel, Original Melody Music, where he has worked on more than 2000 music videos, which includes some videos where he has played his violin, despite suffering from a frozen shoulder.