A Bengaluru Urban District Administration, Government of Karnataka in partnership with Talleen Technologies SDM – Sanitizer Dispensing Media unlocked in association with NGO’ Community Workers, Organization & more. Government of Karnataka in partnership with Talleen Technologies launched ‘Stay Sanitised, Stay Safe’ campaign to ensure sanitizers are made available in public places. The initiative is unique because of the SDM – Sanitizer Dispensing Media which allows the public to use an innovative foot lever for dispensing the liquid sanitizer, which is a basic protective measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. The first prototype was installed and is in use at the DC Office, Bangalore Urban Division and won hearts of the people who are happy at the ease and relevance of such a medium.



Sri. G.N. Shivamurthy I.A.S, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bangalore Urban District said, “It’s a relevant and need-of-the-hour innovation. We welcome the citizen’s initiatives and hope SDM will be successful in combating fear of touch, during usage by multiple people and ensures safe use, thus helping us contain the fear of spreading virus and break the chain”



In the first phase, SDMs were installed at some of the most vulnerable places – the hotels that are being used as quarantine locations for the Vande Bharat Mission foreign returnees. This came in handy for the returnees, given the ease of use. As part of the second phase, the SDM will be installed at government primary health centres in Bangalore. Talleen Technologies has got the official go-ahead from the Bangalore Urban District Office to take the campaign to streets, clinics, hospitals, hotels, transportation hubs, police stations, apartment buildings, housing societies, offices, factories, banks, ATMs, grocery stores, gyms, colleges, schools, hostels and any public utility point to enhance safety measures amidst the lockdown. It seeks participation of People, NGO’s and Organizations to build a safe and sanitised city.



CEO of Talleen Technologies and Director Corporate Comm India, Mr. Atif Hussain said, "SDM is an innovative solution crafted on the connecting family meetings online in a bid to deal with COVID-19 times. We found the idea to be relevant and highly effective for our current situation, and a means to keep the people on the move safe. We offered this to Government of Karnataka at zero cost and are working at seeking sponsorships from individuals and organisations alike to ensure that we reach the maximum number of locations."



He further added, "SDM is available for sponsorship or purchase against institutional orders. It is flexible and can be custom-made for your specifications. The media comes with a free sanitiser bottle from Himalaya Healthcare and we are looking for more CSR to rise to join hands to ensure effective sanitising solutions at public places in Bengaluru."



If you feel you can sponsor an SDM for your street please write to us at care@talleen.com or call us on +91-9900988899.

