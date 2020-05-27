The country’s one of the leading tractor manufacturer and known for its technology specialisation, Sonalika Tractors introduces intelligent Ventilator Systems for manufacturing ventilators to support the patients affected from the global contagion coronavirus.

The company has specially designed these ventilators to meet variable mode requirements of invasive ventilation available on all advanced critical care ventilators. This ventilator is designed with indigenously developed oil free air compressor which not only makes this ventilator self-reliant for use outside an ICU, at the same time it also acts as a backup compressor in case of any failure of hospital infrastructure.

Speaking on the technology marvel, Mr. Amrit Sagar Mittal, Vice Chairman, Sonalika Group, said, “The project was conceptualised by Mr. Sushant Sagar Mittal, Director, Sonalika group and executed by Mr. Akshay Sangwan, Director Development. At Sonalika, being people-centric is part of our core value and we stand committed towards the well-being of communities. It feels immensely satisfying to be able to contribute to the nation’s call for Make in India at this hour of need. In response to our Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi’s call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, our team has been able to make this Ventilator indigenously, which is ready to fight COVID 19."

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “Amongst the host of initiatives extended to cope up with the pandemic, manufacturing these intelligent ventilators is testimony of our commitment to use technology customization. Development of this machine called for knowledge in Embedded Coding, Monitoring Software, Electronic control circuits, Mechanical functioning of thermodynamics & fluid mechanics. This is an advanced machine with built-in deep intelligence, operating under very tight tolerances of air pressure and volume. Accuracy of the data and the speed of decision making by the machine on every breath defines its efficiency.”

Mr. Akshay Sangwan added, “The project team worked closely with experienced anaesthesiologists to understand the exact situation-action correlation and built in that intelligence into the system. Standard calibration tests have been done on artificial lungs and we have also performed accelerated durability tests for 1 million cycles non-stop. The entire project was driven by six sigma methodology ensuring highest quality & performance standards. We are targeting to manufacture 3000 ventilators per month and will ramp up production based on requirements. We are obliged to contribute to the well-being of our nation and society, and hope the time to use this never comes.”

About Sonalika Tractors

India’s one of the top leading tractor brands and the No.1 exporter from the country. It has the World’s no. 1 integrated tractor manufacturing plant, with 10 lakh proud farmers across 120 countries. The Sonalika Group is engaged extensively in CSR activities to support its values of Care for People and Planet.