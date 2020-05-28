Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (SMT)
SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd) announces its entry into the structural heart segment with an acquisition of medical device firm Vascular Concepts. The acquisition got completed on May 27. Even after the acquisition, Vascular Concept will retain its distinct brand and independence. Mr. Swaminathan Jayaraman, CEO of Vascular Concepts will continue to manage the operation of the company.
Vascular Concepts Group comprises of two entities, based in India and Thailand. This medical device firm has more than 200 employees, two manufacturing setups and two research and development centres.
It is one of the oldest Indian medical device companies established by Mr. Swaminathan Jayaraman in 1988. It has a diversified product portfolio which includes coronary stents, cardiac closure devices, peripheral stents, unique balloon catheters like PTMC balloons and TAVI.
Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Swaminathan Jayaraman CEO & MD of Vascular Concepts Group added that, “We are excited to join hands with SMT, who have strong leadership in interventional cardiology and has demonstrated aggressive growth in this business. This association will create tremendous market opportunities for both companies to grow in Structural Heart Disease. Vascular Concepts is committed to driving further innovation in the field of Structural Heart which can be commercialized together with SMT.”
With an addition of aortic valve to its product categories, SMT advances in its mission to provide best-in-class cardiac care to the healthcare community and patients.
SMT is a global medical device company committed to making advanced medical technologies accessible to everyone around the world. With a presence in over 75 countries, SMT has achieved recognition from the Government of India for its tremendous contributions in the field of Cardiovascular healthcare. SMT has also led the development of innovative biodegradable polymer coating technology in coronary stent system. SMT will continue the journey to healing hearts around the world by creating a healthcare future promising for everyone.
About Vascular Concepts Group
Vascular Concepts (VC) is a cardiovascular medical device company with 200+ employees operating out of 24 locations and a commercial presence in 10 countries. It has a broad portfolio comprising of coronary and peripheral stent systems, structural heart closure devices such as occluders and PTCA accessories. Recently, Vascular Concepts has introduced Hydra™ Aortic Valve for Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) therapy which has received DCGI approval & awaiting CE mark. The company has 2 R&D and 2 manufacturing facilities located in Bangalore and Nonthaburi in Thailand.
